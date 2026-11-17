MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (IANS) Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Tuesday announced a statewide mobilisation programme on November 25, followed by a massive 'Save the Constitution March' in Bhubaneswar on November 26, to press for a series of demands, including the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, withdrawal of amendments to the MMDR Act, immediate assistance for flood-affected people and urgent action on the Kotia issue.

​Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Das said Congress leaders and workers from across the State would take part in processions and rallies on November 25 and 26.

​He stated that in line with the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) decision to observe November 26, Constitution Day, as 'Save the Constitution Day' across the country, Congress leaders and workers from every panchayat in districts located 100–150 km from the state capital will begin their journey towards Bhubaneswar on the morning of November 25.

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He added that Congress workers and leaders will hold processions in towns and settlements along the way and spend the night in their designated towns on the evening of November 25. On November 26, they will reach Bhubaneswar and join a massive march.

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Das said at least five bikes will set out in a rally from every panchayat in districts close to the State capital. They will converge near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar in Bhubaneswar and proceed together in a massive rally to Lower PMG, where they will stage a massive protest.

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The OPCC president said at least 10,000 people are expected to participate in this programme. He added that as thousands of people will take part in bike rallies over the two days, Odisha will turn“Congress”.

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“Congress leaders and workers will raise their voices during the rallies on November 25 and 26, demanding the scrapping of the SIR, cancellation of the elections held after the SIR, and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They will also demand the withdrawal of the MMDR amendments, the resignation of minister Nityananda Gond, immediate assistance for flood-affected people in Ganjam and other coastal districts, and urgent action on the Kotia issue,” Das asserted.

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