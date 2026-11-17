MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 17 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Tuesday urged graduates of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) to contribute towards the vision of "Viksit Bharat@2047" while upholding constitutional values and fundamental duties, promoting scientific temper, protecting the environment and preserving the country's rich cultural heritage.

Addressing the 12th Convocation of NERIST at its campus in Nirjuli, the Governor expressed confidence that the institute would emerge as a leading centre of scientific and technological excellence in the Northeast.

He urged the graduating students to build with knowledge, lead with integrity, innovate with purpose and serve society with commitment.

The Governor called for focused research to address the specific challenges of the Northeastern region, particularly those arising from its difficult terrain, connectivity constraints, landslides, floods and earthquakes.

"Climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, off-grid power, agricultural technology, horticulture, food processing and healthcare technologies offer immense opportunities," Lieutenant General Parnaik said.

He encouraged faculty members and students to collaborate with governments, industries and local communities to develop affordable, locally relevant and scalable solutions to address the region's challenges.

Congratulating the graduating students, Governor Parnaik said that their degrees reflected years of hard work, perseverance and dedication, besides the sacrifices of their parents, the guidance of teachers and the support of the entire NERIST fraternity.

He advised the graduates to remember that obtaining a degree marked the beginning of greater responsibilities.

"They should remain curious, adaptable and committed to lifelong learning while being ambitious in their aspirations, humble in conduct and steadfast in their values."

Success, the Governor said, should be measured by the positive difference they make to society.

Addressing the NERIST fraternity, Governor Parnaik identified cutting-edge research, innovation and entrepreneurship as key institutional priorities.

He advised the institute to equip students with emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Science and Geospatial Technologies, while ensuring that research outcomes were translated into practical solutions and viable enterprises.

The Governor also urged NERIST to translate its Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) into tangible outcomes through collaborative research, technology transfer and field-based projects.

He envisioned the institute emerging as a Centre of Solutions for the Northeastern region.

He also stressed the importance of discipline, academic integrity, professional ethics and interdisciplinary research that integrates scientific knowledge with indigenous wisdom.

Highlighting the achievements of NERIST alumni, including their contributions to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions such as Chandrayaan, the Governor urged the graduating students to uphold the institution's legacy, mentor younger students and maintain a strong connection with their alma mater.

He also encouraged faculty members to strengthen research mentorship and industry partnerships to enhance the institute's academic and research capabilities.

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Parnaik (Retd) presented Gold Medals, the Academic Excellence Award, the NERIST Class of 2002 Silver Jubilee Award and the Alumni Achievers Award to outstanding students, faculty members and alumni.

Keneisenu Tetso, an undergraduate B.Tech student, received the Academic Excellence Award for securing the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) across all disciplines.

The award carries a certificate, a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a plaque.

Biplab Sikdar received the Academic and Research Excellence Award 2026, while Koj Ringa, Secretary, was honoured with the Distinguished Alumni Award 2026.

Er. Pritam Pebam, a Product Designer at Meta Reality Labs in US, received the Young Alumni Achievers Award 2026 from the Governor in recognition of his achievements.