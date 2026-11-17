Five UAE-based startups pitch to potential investors, building on commercial opportunities and industry partnerships developed through the accelerator programme. Dubai, UAE – November 2026: Emirates Development Bank (EDB) provided five UAE-based industrial startups with an opportunity to pitch their businesses directly to potential investors at the Make it in the Emirates Accelerator Demo Day, helping entrepreneurs explore funding opportunities, build commercial partnerships and take their businesses closer to manufacturing and growth. Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), with Brinc as the programme's delivery partner, the event marked the conclusion of the accelerator's first cohort. The five startups SpacePoint, CocoBites, Suhoola, AHOY Concepts and From Noora's Majlis, presented innovations spanning satellite technology, water-saving solutions, modular products and local food production, reflecting the potential of UAE entrepreneurs to strengthen local industrial capabilities. The Demo Day marked the next step in the startups' journey with EDB. Through the accelerator, they received mentorship, business guidance and access to industry expertise, alongside opportunities to connect with government entities and potential business partners. EDB's wider support also includes promoting entrepreneurs through events and content on its Emirates Insider YouTube channel, helping businesses increase their visibility and reach new audiences. Building on this support, the startups presented their products and growth plans to investors, manufacturers and industry partners, including The Catalyst, Ceras Ventures & Aveon, Auctora Partners AG, Magna Investment, Oraseya Capital and BE Venture Partners. The Demo Day provided an opportunity for startups to engage directly with potential investors, explore manufacturing partnerships and identify new routes to market, supporting their next stage of commercial growth. The accelerator has already helped participating startups address business challenges and explore new commercial opportunities. AHOY Concepts, which develops camping trailers and modular spaces, engaged with Dubai Municipality to address technical and regulatory requirements for its products. Both parties agreed to work towards aligning specifications for camping trailers and explore potential applications for modular office and gym pods under Dubai's“Work from Park” initiatives. In another example, discussions with Dubai CommerCity and eBay resulted in an agreement to offer three participating startups free product listings on eBay for three months, providing a potential route to customers in more than 100 countries. His Excellency Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said:“The UAE has promising entrepreneurs with ideas that can contribute to our industrial growth. At EDB, our role is to help them turn those ideas into commercially viable businesses by connecting them with the right expertise, partners and financing opportunities. Through the Make it in the Emirates Accelerator and Demo Day, we are helping the next generation of UAE manufacturers take their businesses forward.” The Make it in the Emirates Accelerator reflects EDB's commitment to supporting entrepreneurs beyond the early stages of business development. Working alongside MoIAT and industry partners, EDB is helping startups progress from product development to commercialisation, investment opportunities and manufacturing growth, supporting the UAE's industrial ambitions under Operation 300bn.