

Performance Sports is expected to contribute approximately $4 billion of the targeted revenue growth, with Sportswear accounting for the remaining $1 billion

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting revenue to decline by a high-single-digit range and adjusted EPS of $1.15 to $1.35. Nike plans to return approximately $12 billion to shareholders through dividends from fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2031, including approximately $2.4 billion in fiscal 2027.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) on Tuesday unveiled its "Full Stride Ahead" strategy, with CEO Elliott Hill saying the company will concentrate resources on its greatest opportunities as it seeks to restore sustainable, profitable growth.

The announcement came at Nike's first Investor Day in nearly a decade, where the company also outlined a financial framework targeting approximately $5 billion in incremental revenue growth by fiscal 2031, using fiscal 2027 as the base year.

"Sport has never played a bigger role in people's lives, and as the leader in a growing $330 billion athletic footwear and apparel industry, the opportunity ahead of us has never been greater," Hill said. "Over the last two years, our Win Now actions have strengthened our foundation. Full Stride Ahead builds on that progress - bringing greater focus, speed and discipline to how we serve athletes and compete around the world."

NKE shares traded 2% higher at the time of writing.

What Nike's New Strategy Involves

Under Full Stride Ahead, Nike plans to concentrate resources on five priority Performance Sports: running, training, global football, basketball and outdoor. Its Sportswear portfolio, which includes Nike Sportswear, Jordan and Converse, will also be a key focus.

Together, these priorities and Nike's focus on 23 priority countries are expected to drive more than 90% of the company's revenue growth through fiscal 2031.

The strategy is built around three pillars: EPIC, which aims to create athlete demand through breakthrough innovation, distinctive products and compelling storytelling and experiences; CONNECTED, which focuses on deepening relationships with local athletes and communities; and FAST, which is designed to capture more of the demand Nike creates by responding faster and operating more efficiently.

Performance Sports are expected to contribute approximately $4 billion of the targeted $5 billion in incremental revenue growth, while Sportswear is projected to contribute the remaining $1 billion.

Nike Outlines FY31 Financial Targets

By the end of fiscal 2031, Nike is targeting operating margins of 12% to 14% and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 to $3.50. The company expects higher-quality revenue, gross margin expansion and productivity improvements to support those targets.

Nike expects revenue declines to moderate in fiscal 2028, return to market-level growth in fiscal 2029 and accelerate beyond market growth in fiscal 2030 and fiscal 2031.

CFO Dave Denton said, "Our current financial performance does not yet reflect the full potential of those assets. We have clear opportunities to improve the quality of our revenue, rebuild gross margin, and instill greater discipline across our cost base, while continuing to invest for growth."

Nike Reaffirms FY27 Outlook, Details Pace Program Costs

Nike reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting revenue to decline in the high-single-digit range and operating income to fall faster than revenue. It continues to project an adjusted operating margin of approximately 6% and adjusted EPS of $1.15 to $1.35, excluding approximately $0.15 per share in restructuring expenses related to its Pace program.

The Pace program is expected to generate approximately $2.5 billion in annualized run-rate savings by fiscal 2031, with Nike anticipating approximately $1.3 billion in pre-tax implementation charges.

The company also expects to return approximately $12 billion to shareholders through dividends from fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2031, including approximately $2.4 billion in fiscal 2027.

How Retail Views NIKE

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock turned 'bullish' from 'bearish', amid 'high' message volumes in the past 24 hours. NIKE was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

NKE shares have dropped over 35% year-to-date.

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