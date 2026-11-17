MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Intel Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2027. Investors who purchased (NASDAQ: INTC) securities between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Intel securities between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/intel-corporation-intc-class-action-lawsuit.

Intel Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

The slowdown in personal computer (“PC”) end-market sales was having a materially greater negative impact on Intel's third-quarter 2026 Client Computing and Physical AI Group (“CCPG”) results than Defendants had disclosed. The slowdown negatively affected CCPG margins and caused segment revenue to decline by hundreds of millions of dollars sequentially, with those effects expected to worsen for the foreseeable future.Intel's original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) and distribution partners had accumulated a significant glut of unwanted PC inventory that they could not sell to end consumers because of rising PC component prices. This reduced demand for Intel's PC-related products and materially impaired Intel's ability to offset lower CCPG volumes by raising prices.Any positive effects on Intel's business and financial results from data center construction and other aspects of the AI boom were more than offset by the negative effects of the PC market slowdown and excess inventory buildup.Intel faced substrate supply constraints that prevented it from meaningfully increasing production to meet data center CPU demand, even if it chose to divert production resources in response to slowing PC-related sales.As a result, Defendants' statements about Intel's business, operations, financial results, and ability to capitalize on the boom in AI infrastructure spending were materially false and misleading when made and did not accurately reflect Intel's then-current business and prospects.

What's Next for Intel Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/intel-corporation-intc-class-action-lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Intel you have until January 12, 2027, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Intel Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Intel Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.