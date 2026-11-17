MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Intel common stock between July 23, 2026 through October 29, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On October 29, 2026, Intel Corporation announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter, revealing a dramatic slowdown in its Client Computing and Physical AI Group (CCPG) segment driven by depressed PC end-market demand and a severe inventory correction. In addition to a sequential quarterly drop of approximately $800 million in CCPG revenue, Intel issued fourth-quarter guidance projecting revenue of $15 billion to $16 billion-falling roughly $1.5 billion below consensus estimates-alongside non-GAAP earnings per share significantly trailing analyst expectations. Management warned that the PC inventory correction would persist through at least the first half of the following year. In response to this news, the price of Intel common stock plummeted from $92.07 per share on October 29, 2026, to close at $65.76 per share on October 30, 2026-a nearly 30% decline on heavy volume and the largest single-day drop for the stock in over 50 years.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Portillo's, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until January 12, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Intel Lawsuit

Q: What is the Intel lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is January 12, 2027. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Intel stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the announcement of weaker-than-expected third-quarter results and a dramatic downward revision to fourth-quarter guidance on October 29, 2026, Intel's common stock fell sharply by nearly 30%, dropping from $92.07 per share on October 29, 2026, to close at $65.76 per share on October 30, 2026, on unusually high trading volume exceeding 455 million shares (marking the largest single-day price decline for the stock in over 50 years).

Q: What specific misstatements does the Intel lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that the slowdown in PC end-market sales was having a materially greater negative impact on Intel's third-quarter CCPG results than management had disclosed, causing segment revenue to shrink by hundreds of millions of dollars sequentially, that Intel's OEM and distribution partners were suffering from a massive glut of unwanted PC inventory that they could not sell due to high component prices, which severely impaired Intel's ability to offset declining volumes through price increases, that positive demand signals from data center and AI infrastructure buildouts were more than offset by the PC market slowdown and excess inventory, and that Intel suffered from substrate supply constraints that prevented the company from pivoting production resources to meet data center CPU demand.

Q: What do Intel investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased INTC common stock during the Class Period (September 19, 2023 and May 4, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Intel shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired INTC common stock during the Class Period (September 19, 2023 to May 4, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Intel lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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