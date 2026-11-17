MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Proven in the largest and fastest-growing markets abroad, Toronto company takes its first steps in North America and adds new jobs at home in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Toronto company's technology is on the road today in thousands of electric trucks, passenger cars and motorcycles. That company, eLeapPower, designs the power electronics that drive and charge them, and has just been named to the 2026 Foresight 50, Canada's annual list of the country's most investable cleantech ventures.

"This recognition belongs to our team of more than 40 seasoned engineers and PhDs across Toronto, India and China," said Russell Pullan, CEO of eLeapPower and co-chair of the Automotive Working Group of Canada's Semiconductor Council. "Technology that started at the University of Toronto is now in production with leading manufacturers. Our customers are global. Our technology and our patents are Canadian, and so are the high-value jobs we are adding here."

The list is selected by investors from across North America and recognizes Canadian companies with strong commercial potential and environmental impact. It follows eLeapPower's inclusion in TIME's 2025 list of the World's Top GreenTech Companies.

The honour comes as the business scales. Since March 2025, eLeapPower has supplied production units to customers, first in China, the world's largest electric vehicle market, and now in India, the fastest-growing market for electric two- and three-wheelers. Orders from leading manufacturers in both are strong. It is also taking its first steps in North America, where it is supplying prototype units.

In India, eLeapPower has worked with its partner Napino Auto & Electronics for more than a year, and the two companies are now investing further in production there. Pullan returned in October from International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu's Team Canada Trade Mission to India, where eLeapPower and Napino marked their joint investment in additional production lines at a signing ceremony in Bengaluru.









Photo caption: Front row, from left: eLeapPower CEO Russell Pullan and Napino Auto & Electronics Joint Managing Director and CEO Vaibhav Raheja. Back row, from left: Napino Auto & Electronics Chief Financial Officer Rajat Jain, Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, High Commissioner Chris Cooter and Consul General Ryan Ward.

Canadian technology, global customers

A conventional electric vehicle carries up to nine separate devices to drive and to charge, linked by heavy, expensive cabling. eLeapPower replaces all of them with one compact unit that is smaller, lighter and less expensive, and holds 71 patents on the technology.

The same advantages apply outside the vehicle, and eLeapPower has begun expanding into charging networks, including India's largest charging network for two- and three-wheelers.

Development anchors manufacturing

Pullan works with industry and government on the role of Canadian chips and power electronics in the next generation of vehicles.

"Assembly lines can move," said Pullan. "The engineering that defines the product is what stays. If Canada wants lasting manufacturing in advanced power electronics, it starts with companies that design and own the technology here."

Scaling from innovation to world markets

Over the past five years, eLeapPower has raised $63 million in financing, led by four Canadian pension funds and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), to fund its technology development and first commercial contracts. That investment is now converting into international orders.

The timing matters. The 2026 federal budget proposes to merge BDC and Export Development Canada into a single federal development bank, so the institution that backed eLeapPower's development would also be the one that supports its international growth. eLeapPower welcomes the direction.

"One institution that can follow a company from the lab to volume production is the right idea," said Pullan. "Companies moving from development into production need financing that grows with their orders. Get that right and far more of what Canada invents will be scaled from Canada."

In North America, eLeapPower is building its place in the integrated auto sector from a customer base that does not depend on any single market. Saudi Arabia, Africa and Latin America are next in its plans.

That growth tracks four of Canada's economic priorities: trade beyond a single market, university research turned into commercial products, domestic strength in semiconductors and advanced electronics, and a secure future for the automotive sector.

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For more information or to arrange a media interview, contact:

Ava Gottlieb

Brown & Cohen Communications & Public Affairs Inc.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at