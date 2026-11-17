Industry insight and innovation shape the road ahead

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- METALCON marked its 35th anniversary in Orlando by bringing together manufacturers, contractors, architects, installers and other professionals from across the metal construction industry.Held Oct. 7–9 at the Orange County Convention Center, the event featured 273 exhibiting companies, a 9.2% increase over 2025. Verified on-site attendance rose more than 5%, while total registration, including all participant categories, increased 9%.“It's a great place to meet people, make connections, and, for us as a business, generate leads,” said Tim Lindquist, regional director of FRAMECAD Americas.Construction Outlook Points to Uneven Conditions AheadEconomic keynote speaker Kermit Baker, former chief economist for the American Institute of Architects, provided a data-driven look at a construction market facing considerable uncertainty and significant differences among sectors.He cited inflation, elevated borrowing costs, workforce constraints, project delays and rising material costs as ongoing pressures. Construction input costs increased nearly 9% over the previous year, with particularly steep increases in metals including steel, copper and aluminum.Labor remains a major concern. Baker noted that 35% of the construction workforce is foreign-born, exceeding 50% in several trades, including roofing, while the workforce continues to age.“Probably the greatest challenge facing the industry at present is the labor outlook,” Baker said.Uncertainty is also affecting the project pipeline. Architecture-firm data showed that roughly 30% of project volume had been delayed, stalled or canceled in the preceding six months, driven largely by client indecision, changing market conditions, insufficient budgets and financing challenges.Opportunities, however, vary considerably by sector. Data centers remain one of the strongest areas of construction activity, fueled in part by investment in artificial intelligence.“Data centers have been going nowhere but up; the sky seems to be the limit,” Baker said, noting that data-center spending is expected to surpass traditional office construction spending by year-end.Looking toward 2027, Baker offered a more measured outlook for construction overall.“These forecasters are projecting no increase in construction spending this year, only a modest gain next year,” he said, adding that the projected gain would likely not keep pace with inflation.Former MLB Pitcher Shares Lessons in Creativity, Accountability and TrustJim Abbott brought a different perspective to the keynote stage, sharing lessons from his career centered on three principles: creativity, accountability and trust.Born without a right hand, Abbott learned early that achieving his goals often required a different approach. He connected creativity as finding another way when the conventional approach doesn't work.“You can do things differently in this world, and you can do them just as well as anybody else,” he said.He also emphasized accountability-making the most of what you've been given-and trusting in your preparation and abilities when the pressure is greatest.Live Build Connects Innovation, Collaboration and Giving BackThe Design-to-Manufacture-to-Build Live experience brought participating manufacturers together to construct the frame of a 490-square-foot tiny home on the show floor in just three days, drawing attendees as the project progressed from design and engineering through automated manufacturing and live assembly.The project showed what the industry can accomplish through collaboration while connecting design, manufacturing and construction in a real-world application. The home will be donated to a new Tunnel to Towers Veterans Village, reflecting METALCON's annual commitment to giving back. The show community also presented a $4,000 donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in support of its work serving injured veterans, first responders and families of fallen service members.METALCON Expands Practical Education and AccessNew this year, the Latino Track brought Spanish-language education to a lineup of more than 35 credit-earning sessions, with technical, business and leadership programming supported by Spanish-language hands-on demonstrations in the METALCON Training Zone.“METALCON created a stronger space for Latino contractors through Spanish-language education, networking and greater industry representation,” said Amparo Sancen, founder of Latinos en Roofing and Sancen Contracting LLC.“Contractors from across the U.S. and Latin America came to learn about metal roofing, explore business opportunities and connect with manufacturers and industry leaders. It was an important step in introducing more Latino contractors to the metal industry and helping them grow, diversify and better serve their customers. I'm excited to see the Latino Track grow even bigger next year in Louisville!”FORGE Builds Connections Across the IndustryFORGE, METALCON's expanded program for women in the industry, brought together professionals at different stages of their careers for leadership insight, candid conversation and networking.“In an industry where we're often the only woman at the table, connecting with dozens of women at FORGE who've faced the same challenges, celebrated the same wins, and understood the world of metal construction was energizing,” said Lee Ann Slattery, sales support manager at ATAS International and the first woman to chair the Metal Construction Association.“The conversations were honest, the connections genuine, and I left with fresh perspectives and a network I'm already leaning on.”40 Under 40 Looks Ahead to 2027The inaugural Metal Construction 40 Under 40 Recognition Program honored 40 professionals whose work is influencing jobsites, fabrication, engineering, design and other areas of the industry. Honorees were recognized onsite and connected during the Future Leaders Happy Hour. METALCON plans to bring 40 Under 40 back in 2027.“METALCON's strength is bringing the people who design, manufacture, specify and install metal construction products together under one roof,” said Judy Geller, vice president of trade shows at PSMJ, producers of METALCON.“After 35 years, learning from one another, finding solutions and building business relationships continues to make the show valuable.”METALCON 2027 takes place Oct. 26-28 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville offers plenty to explore beyond the show floor, from iconic Churchill Downs and Kentucky bourbon experiences to the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory.About METALCONEstablished in 1991, METALCON is the only annual event dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON brings together decision-makers from across the metal construction industry to explore innovations shaping the built environment. More than a trade show, METALCON serves as the industry's annual business and education summit - where deals are made, partnerships are formed and the next 12 months take shape. For more information, visit .

Lismany Medina

METALCON

+1 617-965-0055

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From Orlando to Louisville: METALCON Looks Ahead to 2027 News Provided By CadenceSEO November 17, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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