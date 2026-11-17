MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Build Application Firewall now ships a tested, supported setup path for TeamCity, bringing inline policy enforcement and TruSBOMTM generation to self-hosted agents and on-premises servers.InvisiRisk today announced general availability of its JetBrains TeamCity integration for the Build Application Firewall (BAF). The announcement follows renewed scrutiny of TeamCity build infrastructure after CVE-2026-63077, the critical unauthenticated remote code execution flaw in TeamCity On-Premises that has been actively exploited.Why CI/CD Needs Build-Time Protection2026 has shown that CI/CD systems are increasingly a target for attackers. A critical TeamCity vulnerability disclosed in July allowed attackers to take control of unpatched servers, and the subsequent JetBrains Cadence breach exposed credentials, cloud resources, and potentially source code. [Read the InvisiRisk security alert on CVE-2026-63077 and the Cadence breach.]The risk extends beyond TeamCity. Recent attacks involving Trivy, LiteLLM, and compromised open-source packages have shown how trusted build tools and dependencies can become attack paths, giving malicious code access to the credentials and network connections available inside a build.Patching TeamCity is essential, but it addresses only one part of the problem. Build-time enforcement adds another layer of protection by controlling what builds are allowed to reach, retrieve, and send while they are running.What the JetBrains TeamCity Integration Includes- Native build step and plugin. InvisiRisk installs as a TeamCity build step, with no pipeline rewrite and no sidecar proxy to maintain. Setup is now a documented, supported path rather than a hand-tuned configuration exercise.- Inline OPA/Rego policy enforcement. Egress and dependency policy is evaluated while the build runs, with allow and deny decisions made in the moment.- TruSBOMTM generation from observed build activity. The bill of materials is reconstructed from what the build actually retrieved and executed, rather than from the declared manifest, which gives teams an artifact-level record that reflects build reality.- Self-hosted agents and on-premises servers. Coverage includes TeamCity On-Premises and self-hosted build agents, where the team owns the entire trust boundary, as well as TeamCity Cloud.The TeamCity integration is available now to all InvisiRisk customers at no additional cost.Build-time enforcement complements SAST, SCA, DAST, and IaC scanning rather than replacing them. Those tools address different risks across the software lifecycle; the BAF adds a distinct control layer by governing what the pipeline is allowed to do while it is running.Executive Comment"The build pipeline holds the keys to everything: the source, the credentials, the dependencies, and the authority to sign what ships," said Eric Pulaski, CEO of InvisiRisk. "Patching is essential and you still have to do it. But patching is a race you win most of the time, not every time, and the pipeline needs a boundary of its own. That is why the build needs its own firewall.""Most teams can tell you what their build was supposed to pull. Far fewer can tell you what it actually reached out to, and that gap is where this year's incidents have lived," said Tom Hamilton, CTO and Co-Founder of InvisiRisk. "TeamCity is a critical part of the software delivery infrastructure for many enterprises. With this integration, those teams can bring InvisiRisk's build-time visibility and policy enforcement directly into their TeamCity pipelines."About InvisiRiskInvisiRisk is a software supply chain security company based in Houston, Texas. Its Build Application Firewall (BAF) performs inline security policy enforcement during CI/CD pipeline execution using OPA/Rego, without TLS interception, and generates TruSBOMTM, a bill of materials reconstructed from build reality rather than declared manifests. InvisiRisk treats build-time security as a distinct control layer that complements SAST, SCA, DAST, and IaC tooling. The company's aim is a future in which every CI/CD pipeline is protected by a Build Application Firewall, much as every public web server sits behind a Web Application Firewall. Learn more at

David Pulaski

InvisiRisk

+1 713-627-3800

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InvisiRisk Announces General Availability of Its JetBrains TeamCity Integration News Provided By CadenceSEO November 17, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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