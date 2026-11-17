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Pulmonary Hypertension Market

The Business Research Company's Pulmonary Hypertension Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The pulmonary hypertension market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by advancements in treatments and increased awareness of the condition. As the healthcare landscape evolves, the demand for more effective diagnostic and therapeutic options continues to rise, setting the stage for notable expansion in this field over the coming years.

Pulmonary Hypertension Market Size and Projected Growth

The market for pulmonary hypertension is on a strong upward trajectory. It is expected to increase from $1.42 billion in 2025 to $1.55 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth has been fueled by a rising number of pulmonary hypertension cases, enhanced awareness about pulmonary vascular diseases, greater availability of specialized therapies, improvements in diagnostic tools, and the increasing use of combination treatment methods.

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Looking ahead, the pulmonary hypertension market is forecasted to continue its rapid growth, reaching $2.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9%. Key drivers of this expansion include a robust pipeline of novel therapies, wider implementation of early detection techniques, a heightened focus on personalized treatment strategies, growing adoption of remote patient monitoring technologies, and greater investment in rare disease drug development. Emerging trends during this period encompass targeted pulmonary vasodilator therapies, earlier and more accurate diagnoses, use of combination therapies for managing the disease, customized treatments based on disease origins, and comprehensive long-term monitoring and risk assessment.

Understanding Pulmonary Hypertension and Its Impact

Pulmonary hypertension is a progressive heart and lung disorder marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries that carry blood from the heart to the lungs. This elevated pressure increases the workload on the right side of the heart, which can eventually cause right heart failure if untreated. The condition has various causes and presents symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and decreased ability to exercise.

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Factors Promoting Market Expansion in Pulmonary Hypertension

One of the main forces driving the pulmonary hypertension market is the increasing use of targeted therapies. These treatments aim at specific biological pathways or molecular processes responsible for disease progression, offering more precise and effective care. The rise in targeted therapies is supported by advances in biomarker-based diagnostics, which allow for better patient selection and enhance treatment success.

Additionally, targeted therapy adoption is improving disease management by slowing progression and personalizing treatment. For example, in April 2025, the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) reported that the number of gene therapies in Phase II trials had risen to 306 in the first quarter of 2024. This demonstrates the growing momentum behind precision therapies, further propelling the pulmonary hypertension market forward.

Regional Market Overview for Pulmonary Hypertension

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pulmonary hypertension market, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Other key regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Global Pulmonary Hypertension Market is Expected to Grow at an 8.9% CAGR Over the Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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