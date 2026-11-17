A well prepared San Diego kitchen ready for winter showings, from Dominic Jabro of Shopping SD Houses at dominicjabro.

Shopping SD Houses outlines practical steps San Diego County buyers and sellers can take now to prepare for the housing market in 2027.

- Dominic Jabro, Shopping SD HousesSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dominic Jabro, the licensed California real estate agent behind Shopping SD Houses, today shared practical guidance for San Diego County homeowners, buyers, and investors who want to be ready for the winter months and the start of 2027. Rather than making predictions, the guidance focuses on preparation, so that each household can make decisions based on its own goals, timeline, and budget.Why Winter Preparation MattersThe holiday season and the first weeks of a new year often move at a different pace than the busy spring and summer months. Jabro says the buyers he works with during this period are often serious about their plans, and that sellers who list a well prepared home with clear, current pricing can stand out. Because conditions can change from one neighborhood to the next and from one month to the next, he encourages clients to review current local sales data with a licensed professional before setting a list price or writing an offer.What Sellers Can Do NowJabro recommends that homeowners thinking about selling in early 2027 start with the basics. Winter rain can reveal roof, gutter, and drainage issues, so it makes sense to have those areas checked and repaired before photos and showings. Shorter days also affect presentation, which is why he plans listing photography around the best natural light and uses warm interior lighting for evening showings. Sellers can save time later by gathering permits, warranties, HOA documents, and records of recent upgrades now. For homeowners who want to update a kitchen, bathroom, or exterior before listing, Shopping SD Houses also offers contracting services, and its home selling services are built around pricing with current comparable sales instead of last year's numbers.What Buyers Can Do NowFor buyers, Jabro suggests using the winter months to get financially ready. That includes speaking with a lender about a full preapproval, reviewing credit and savings, and budgeting for the full monthly cost of ownership, including property taxes, insurance, and any HOA dues. VA buyers and first time buyers should ask their lender which loan programs they may qualify for and confirm the details with official sources such as VA. Jabro also points out that touring homes on a rainy day can be useful, since it is a chance to see how a property handles water, and he encourages every buyer to schedule professional inspections."Winter is a great time to get ready instead of waiting for spring. A clear plan, a well prepared home, and honest pricing put buyers and sellers in a stronger position for 2027," said Dominic Jabro of Shopping SD Houses.Experience Across San Diego CountyLicensed since 2019, Jabro has worked with foreclosures, luxury estates, VA buyers, first time buyers, and commercial properties throughout San Diego County. He serves as second in command on a five agent team that, as a team, closes more than 700 transactions a year with an average of about 13 days on market. Jabro notes that every situation is different and that no market outcome can be guaranteed, which is why he focuses on preparation, communication, and current data for each client.Homeowners, buyers, and investors can reach Dominic Jabro at (858) 683-9626 or..., or learn more at dominicjabro.About Shopping SD HousesShopping SD Houses is the real estate brand of Dominic Jabro, a licensed California real estate agent serving San Diego County and Irvine. Services include residential and luxury home sales, commercial property, short term rental sales and management, and contracting.

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San Diego Agent Dominic Jabro Shares Winter Market Tips Heading Into 2027 News Provided By Shoppingsdhouses November 17, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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