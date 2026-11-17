MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Jensen Huang, who stepped down as the Nvidia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) last week amid an alleged Chinese espionage controversy, said on Tuesday that he would be honoured to return to the role if the company's Board of Directors believes his comeback would be in the best interests of shareholders and employees.

In a public statement, Huang thanked friends, industry colleagues and people across the world for extending their support to him and his family over the past week.

He said he had been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and kindness during a difficult period.

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics," he added.

"NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," he said.

Reflecting on his journey in the United States, Huang said he arrived in the country 53 years ago and described becoming an American citizen as one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of his life.

Calling NVIDIA his life's work, he added that building the company into what it is today alongside his colleagues had been a privilege and an honour.

He also expressed his deep affection for the United States and NVIDIA, saying that a company like NVIDIA could have been built nowhere else.

However, Huang acknowledged that he had failed to live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA and had made serious mistakes in his personal life.

He also admitted that his actions had created problems for the company's board, which he deeply regretted.

"I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation," he said.