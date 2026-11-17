MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 17 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet is scheduled to meet on Wednesday at the Gandhi Sagar Dam site in Mandsaur district, marking a unique destination cabinet meeting held outside the state capital.

Speaking to the media at his official residence before departing for the site, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the government organises such regional meetings to showcase the unique heritage, geographical features, and development potential of different areas.

He added that the Gandhi Sagar meeting will give the region a distinct identity and generate new local employment opportunities.

Highlighting major regional developments, the Chief Minister pointed to the pumped hydro storage project coming up at Gandhi Sagar.

Developed by the Greenko Group with an investment of approximately Rs 11,500 crore, the 1,920 MW project in Neemuch district's Rampura tehsil will utilise water from the existing Gandhi Sagar reservoir in a non-consumptive manner to generate nearly 2,000 MW of electricity during peak hours for six consecutive hours.

CM Yadav described it as the first project of its kind in India and Asia, noting that it will help ensure round-the-clock power availability in the state at roughly half the usual cost.

According to project timelines, the first turbines are expected to start in December 2026, with full commercial operations targeted for June 2027.

Construction has already created jobs for about 4,000 people, while the operational phase will create around 200 permanent jobs.

Following inauguration, the site will also be opened to school and college students and researchers to study electricity generation processes.

Situated near the Rajasthan border in western Madhya Pradesh, the Gandhi Sagar region boasts rich natural resources and tourism potential, supported by progress in the cheetah reintroduction project within the local sanctuary, prehistoric rock paintings, vibrant tribal culture, and fishing communities utilizing cage culture techniques.

The destination cabinet meeting aims to draw focused attention to this emerging energy and heritage hub.