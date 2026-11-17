MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) The decomposed body of a 16-year-old ninth-grade student who had been missing for four days was recovered from a river near her home in the Bagdah police station area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, triggering widespread tension in the locality.

According to family sources, the teenager went missing on Friday night. After extensive searches by relatives failed to locate her, a missing person report was lodged at the Bagdah police station on Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon, locals spotted a body floating in the Betna River close to her residence and promptly alerted the authorities. Police recovered the body and subsequently called family members to the scene for identification.

The tragic discovery has sparked intense outrage and suspicion among residents and family members, who allege that the girl was abducted and murdered before her body was disposed of in the river. Local citizens have demanded a thorough inquiry, with some calling for a probe by the West Bengal Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

"Those who have done this must be punished. We feel that the girl was killed and thrown into the river. She has been missing for the last four days," said a resident.

Police stated that while a preliminary inquiry is underway, no formal written complaint or First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged by the family yet, and no arrests or detentions have been made.

Authorities noted that further legal steps depend on the official filing of a complaint and the findings of the post-mortem examination.

"We are waiting for the family to lodge a formal FIR. No one has been suspected. The police have started a preliminary enquiry into the matter. No one has been detained or arrested so far in connection with the incident. Investigation is on," said a senior officer of the Bongaon Police District.