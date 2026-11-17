MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the state government, signalling the party's plans to corner the government during the upcoming Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly over several issues, including the Ganjam floods, the MMDR Act, the Kotia dispute, paddy procurement and several other issues.

​In his speech during BJD's Legislature Party meeting, Patnaik said,“The recent man-made floods in Ganjam have tarnished Odisha's image nationally and internationally. The disaster that occurred in Ganjam is the finest example of the State government's incompetence.”

​The BJD president expressed anguish over the difficulties still being faced by the affected people in Ganjam in receiving relief assistance. He condemned discrimination in the distribution of relief based on political affiliation, saying the flood damage in the district has caused him immense pain.

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Similarly, Patnaik said the amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) had caused huge losses to Odisha and shaken the State's economic backbone. Describing the MMDR Amendment Act as a 'black law', he said the BJD will continue to oppose the legislation.

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Raising the issue of the Kotia dispute, Patnaik said,“Despite the NDA being in power in both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the lack of political will is making the issue more complicated. The BJD will continue its fight to protect the territorial integrity of Odisha.”

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The BJD supremo also said his party is prepared to take all necessary steps for farmers' welfare, adding that they have been neglected since the double-engine government took office.

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Referring to the students' union elections, Patnaik claimed that Gen-Z in Odisha continued to support the BJD despite the alleged use of money and muscle power, as well as government interference.

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He also expressed sorrow over reports of senior citizens allegedly dying by suicide at different places due to the government's dilly-dallying approach towards social security pensions.

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Patnaik further said the BJD will also raise the issues of rising prices of essential commodities and vegetables, as well as the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha, in the winter session of the Assembly beginning Wednesday.

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