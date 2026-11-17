MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) Even after being slapped with a show-cause notice by the single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory comments by terming a section of the judiciary as "biased", Mamata-Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, continued with his canards on this issue.

Earlier in the day, when the single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao ordered the show-cause notice to be issued to the Diamond Harbour MP, the latter was in Delhi.

On Tuesday evening, Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata and while speaking to the media persons within the premises of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, he continued with his canards against a section of the judiciary.

He also questioned the neutrality of a section of the judiciary and said that this section was acting under pressure.

"In my case, a show-cause notice was issued within four to six days. However, last year, the BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey said that the Supreme Court was responsible for instigating religious wars in the country. Four years ago, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said that no matter what the court ordered, ultimately the state police would decide who would be sent to jail. When the current West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari as the then Leader of the Opposition, used to announce the court's verdict a week in advance, he was never charged with contempt of court," Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of the former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said.

He also added that while petitions submitted by big industrialist groups are admitted, heard and settled on the same day, the written petitions by common people or even a Member of Parliament like him were not heard for months.

He also launched a scathing attack against the current West Bengal government over five police encounter killings in the state since July this year.

"The series of encounters proves that there is no role of law in West Bengal. If encounters were the only solution, then why have there been 2,500 rapes and more than 600 rape and murder murders in the state in the last four to five months? Why are criminals fleeing after snatching police weapons?" the Diamond Harbour MP asked.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson, Debojit Sarkar, said that continuing canards against the judiciary proves that the Diamond Harbour MP is repentant for his actions even after being slapped with a show-cause notice from the Calcutta High Court.