MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Nov 17 (IANS) A woman police sub-inspector was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday after allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe to return a mobile phone seized from a complainant during an investigation at Dabhoi Railway Police Station in Vadodara district.

​The accused, identified as Ektaben Pandya, 37, a Class-III police sub-inspector posted at Dabhoi Railway Police Station, allegedly demanded the money from the complainant after taking possession of his mobile phone when he appeared at the police station in connection with a prohibition case.

​According to the ACB, an offence had been registered against the complainant at Dabhoi Railway Police Station, and Pandya was investigating the case.

​The complainant had obtained anticipatory bail from the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad and subsequently appeared at the police station.

​During his visit, Pandya allegedly took his mobile phone and told him that he would have to pay Rs 20,000 to get it back. Unwilling to pay, the complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint.

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Acting on the complaint, the ACB organised a trap on November 17. During the operation, Pandya allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant and accepted the amount in her chamber at Dabhoi Railway Police Station.

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"She was caught during the operation, and the entire bribe amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered," the ACB said.

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The case was registered following the trap operation. The ACB identified the complainant as a "vigilant citizen".

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"The operation was led by S K Charel, Police Inspector at the Chhota Udepur ACB Police Station, along with his team," officials added.

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Pandya resides at Dabhoi Railway Colony in Vadodara district and is originally from Amreli district.

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