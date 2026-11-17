(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2026 – Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC's largest real estate investment trust (the“REIT”), today reported strong operational performance for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026 (9M'26), driven by higher rental rates and sustained near-full occupancy across its residential communities. The REIT recorded 7.6% year-on-year revenue growth, supported by higher rental rates and average portfolio occupancy (LFL) of 98.4%. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

9M'26 9M '25 Revenue Growth (YoY) +7.6% +10.0% Average Portfolio Occupancy Rate (LFL)[1] 98.4% +0.3 PP 98.1% +2.0 PP Average Revenue / Leased Gross Leasable Area (GLA)[2] 60.0 AED / sqft +7.0% YoY 56.1 AED / sqft +7.0% YoY Gross Asset Value (GAV)[3] AED 25.2 billion AED 23.0 billion

Q3'26 Q2'26 Q1'26 Retention Rate[4] 96.3% 96.4% 97.8%

Revenue increased by 7.6% YoY during 9M'26, driven primarily by higher rental rates and the near-full occupancy rates across its portfolio. Average revenue per leased GLA increased by 7.0% year-on-year to AED 60.0 per sq. ft., supported by rental increases on renewals and new leases. This reflects continued growth in rental income across the portfolio despite a more competitive leasing environment. Average portfolio occupancy (LFL) increased to 98.4%, compared with 98.1% in 9M 2025, reflecting continued demand across the established portfolio. Including the 276 units added during H1 2026 at Garden View Villas and Jebel Ali Village, average portfolio occupancy was 97.7%, with leasing at the newly acquired properties ongoing. The retention rate remained high at 96.3% in Q3'26, compared with 96.4% in Q2'26 and 97.8% in Q1'26. Continued lease renewals supported occupancy stability and recurring rental income. Gross Asset Value (GAV) reached AED 25.2 billion in 9M'26. The addition of 276 units at Garden View Villas and Jebel Ali Village further expanded the REIT's Premium residential portfolio.

Note: The nine-month reporting period covers 1 January to 30 September 2026. Quarterly retention periods cover January to March (Q1'26), April to June (Q2'26) and July to September (Q3'26). YoY changes compare equivalent reporting periods in 2025. PP denotes percentage points. PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE COMMENTARY:

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management, commented:

“Our nine-month performance reflects continued rental growth and high occupancy across our established residential communities. Tenant retention has remained strong, supported by the breadth of our portfolio and our focus on active leasing and asset management. As we approach the end of the year, our priorities remain maintaining high occupancy, progressing the leasing of Garden View Villas and the Dubai Residential cluster, Jebel Ali Village, and assessing future investment opportunities selectively. We remain focused on supporting sustainable rental income and long-term value for unitholders.” OUTLOOK:

Dubai Residential REIT remains focused on sustaining high occupancy and tenant retention across its established communities, while progressing leasing at Garden View Villas and the Dubai Residential cluster, Jebel Ali Village.

The REIT continues to work with Dubai Holding Asset Management on new developments in the Acres (luxury villas) and Lantana Hills within Dubai Science Park (townhouses), as well as strategic conversions of retail units to diverse residential unit types in Dubai Wharf (apartments). In parallel, REIT continues to selectively assess opportunities to expand its portfolio through the acquisition of residential assets from third-party owners, in line with its strategic objectives and financial investment criteria.

About Dubai Residential REIT:

Dubai Residential REIT (DFM: DUBAIRESI) is the GCC's largest real estate investment trust and a Shariah-compliant fund managed by DHAM REIT Management, representing an expansive and diversified residential leasing portfolio across Dubai.

Through its portfolio, the REIT sets the benchmark for the city's residential real estate market, operating one of the largest owned and operated residential leasing portfolios in the UAE. Its portfolio comprises 22 integrated communities with over 35,900 homes serving more than 146,000 residents, spanning four key segments: Premium, Community, Affordable, and Corporate Housing.