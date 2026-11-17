MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates–November 2026: His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA), inaugurated the Drug Control Conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday, as part of the fifth World Police Summit, taking place from 16 to 18 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Organised by NDEA and Dubai Police in cooperation with the World Police Summit, the conference brought together international experts, researchers and representatives from leading organisations, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA).

The conference focused on emerging drug threats and the latest strategies to prevent drug abuse, combat trafficking and strengthen international cooperation to protect communities.

Discussions covered five key areas: global drug trends, improving treatment and rehabilitation programmes, dismantling international trafficking networks, the physical and mental health impacts of drug use, and the role of artificial intelligence in tackling organised criminal networks.

The programme also addressed the growing threat of synthetic drugs and measures to prevent the misuse of chemicals used in their production. Experts examined approaches adopted by Australia and Colombia to combat drug trafficking, while a dedicated workshop explored how AI can support the analysis of drug related cases.

60+ Sessions Address Global Security Challenges

The second day of the World Police Summit featured more than 60 sessions and panel discussions, bringing together police chiefs, international experts, academics and technology specialists to examine some of the most pressing challenges facing law enforcement.

Alongside drug control and organised crime, discussions covered three specialised tracks: Police Investigations, focusing on criminal intelligence and innovative forensic science; Aviation, Rail, Road and Maritime Security in a Connected World; and Community Policing: Smart. Safe. Together.

The sessions explored emerging threats, technological developments and opportunities to strengthen cooperation between law enforcement agencies worldwide.

AI, Digital Evidence and the Future of Criminal Investigations

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, delivered a keynote address on investigations and achieving connected outcomes.

The Police Investigations track examined how international cooperation and emerging technologies are transforming criminal investigations.

Experts discussed forensic pathology and determining causes of death in complex cases, alongside the growing role of genomics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence in criminal investigations.

Other sessions explored AI applications in digital forensics, tracing digital footprints, investigating cryptocurrency transactions and the contribution of women to forensic science.

A dedicated session titled“Women in Forensics: Shaping the Future of Justice” highlighted the role of women in advancing forensic science and criminal justice.

Securing Transport Networks Against Emerging Threats

The Aviation, Rail, Road and Maritime Security track examined how police and security agencies can strengthen coordination across land, air and sea as transport networks become increasingly interconnected.

Discussions addressed aviation security, protecting flight operations and digital airspace, developing resilient railway networks and safeguarding transport infrastructure against drone threats.

Experts also explored unmanned maritime systems and the development of intelligent mobility solutions for future policing.

A separate panel examined Dubai's Metro and Tram operations on New Year's Eve, with representatives from Dubai Police's Transport Security Department and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) discussing the city's approach to managing transport operations during major events.

Child Protection Takes Centre Stage:

Protecting children and families was another major focus of the summit's second day, with the Community Policing track examining digital safety, the role of families in community security, building public trust in policing and supporting the wellbeing of police officers and their families.

A panel titled“Protecting Families in Complex Environments” brought together Lana Al Wreikat, UNICEF Director for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries; Olivia Lind Haldorsson, Secretary General of the Barnahus Network; Hallvard Gorseth, Director of Equality and Human Dignity at the Council of Europe; and Rachel Bensadon, a child protection specialist with INTERPOL's Crimes Against Children Unit.

The discussion was moderated by Lieutenant Hiyam Salah, Child Protection Police Officer at Dubai Police.

The panel examined the growing threat of cyberbullying in the age of artificial intelligence, highlighting findings from a survey involving more than 30,000 children. According to the findings, 66% believed cyberbullying had increased, while one in two children said they did not know where to report abuse or seek support.

The discussion also highlighted findings indicating that at least 1.2 million children had reported having their images manipulated using AI to create sexually explicit deepfake videos over the past year.

Lana Al Wreikat stressed that the effectiveness of child protection laws depends on ensuring children receive the same level of protection regardless of whether they disclose abuse to police, healthcare professionals or educational institutions.

She called for an integrated child protection system supported by clear referral procedures and trained social workers.

Olivia Lind Haldorsson emphasised that every child has the right to be heard, explaining that listening to children can improve the quality of investigations while protecting them from repeated psychological trauma.

Hallvard Gorseth discussed the Istanbul Convention and the practical obligations it places on police across the Council of Europe's 46 member states.

He highlighted three priorities: immediate intervention through powers to remove perpetrators, coordinated and continuous risk assessments, and conducting investigations without relying solely on victims' testimony.

Rachel Bensadon explained that police officers are often the first professionals children encounter when reporting abuse. She stressed that a single, coordinated interview can produce more reliable information while reducing the risk of further trauma.

She also warned that AI related crimes against children present challenges that no single organisation can address independently.

Concluding the discussion, which coincided with the UAE's Year of the Family, Lieutenant Hiyam Salah called for earlier engagement with families, greater attention to children's experiences and stronger efforts to translate legal standards into practical protection.

She emphasised that a safe family is one that knows where to turn for help and support.

World Police Summit Concludes on Wednesday

The fifth World Police Summit continues on Wednesday, 18 November, with its final day culminating in the World Police Summit Awards ceremony.

About World Police Summit:

Organised by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and organisation arm of the Dubai World Trade Centre, the summit serves as a leading international platform for policing, security and public safety.

It brings together police chiefs, senior law enforcement officials, government leaders, international organisations, industry experts, academics and technology innovators from around the world to strengthen international cooperation, exchange expertise and address the evolving priorities of modern policing.