Indian Railways Ramps Up Crowd Management For Post Festival Rush Bihar

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): To ensure safe, smooth, and comfortable travel for passengers during the ongoing post-festival return rush from Bihar, Indian Railways has deployed comprehensive crowd management measures and special train services across key railway zones, following directives from the Railway Board. Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, is continuously monitoring the real-time passenger movement and operational preparedness across the network.

Taking direct stock of the ground situation, the Railway Minister conducted detailed reviews of crowd management and passenger amenities at major originating and transit hubs in Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Rajendra Nagar, Darbhanga, and Danapur. In alignment with Railway Board instructions, the North Eastern Railway (NER), North Central Railway (NCR), and Northern Railway (NR) are actively executing synchronised operational plans to seamlessly handle the heavy influx of returning passengers. Dedicated teams have been deployed to regulate platform entry, manage train punctuality, and operate special unreserved and reserved trains as per real-time demand. Spacious, well-equipped holding areas have been set up at multiple high-footfall stations to prevent overcrowding on platforms. These zones are fitted with adequate seating, drinking water, sanitation facilities, public address systems, and clear signage for train departures. Recognising the heavy passenger volume toward western industrial hubs, special crowd-regulation and passenger facilitation arrangements have been reinforced at Udhna railway station to ensure orderly dispersal and safe boarding/deboarding. Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, along with commercial staff and medical teams, have been deployed round-the-clock at foot overbridges, entry/exit gates, and circulating areas to assist senior citizens, women, and children. Indian Railways remains committed to providing a hassle-free travel experience and urges passengers to cooperate with railway staff and follow safety guidelines at stations. (ANI)