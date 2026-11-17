MCD Conducts Special Cleanliness Drive at Chhath Puja Ghats in Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) undertook a special cleanliness drive at Chhath Puja ghats across all 12 zones of Delhi to ensure clean, hygienic and well-maintained surroundings for devotees during and after the festivities. According to a press release, dedicated sanitation teams, along with additional manpower and machinery, were deployed at various ghats to undertake regular cleaning, waste collection and other sanitation-related activities. Special emphasis was laid on maintaining cleanliness after both Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya, when large numbers of devotees gathered at the ghats. The Commissioner, MCD, directed all Zonal Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure comprehensive cleaning of ghats and their surrounding areas immediately after the rituals. They were also instructed to ensure proper collection and disposal of municipal solid waste and waste deposited in designated Khandit Murti containers. All Zonal DCs and concerned officials remained actively present in the field to monitor sanitation arrangements and ensure that devotees did not face any inconvenience. In East Zone, under the initiative of Clean & Green Chhath Puja, twin-bin e-rickshaws were strategically deployed for the separate collection of Pooja Samagri and other waste. Sanitation workers were deployed in three shifts to maintain cleanliness before, during and after the celebrations. Water sprinklers and tankers were also pressed into service to minimise dust pollution around the ghats. In West Zone, additional sanitation staff were deployed at all Chhath ghats, with maximum manpower mobilised to ensure effective cleanliness arrangements. Municipal solid waste was cleared, and temporary structures erected for the festivities were removed in coordination with Chhath Puja organisers. In South Zone, the special cleanliness drive covered 23 wards, with participation from sanitation staff of all concerned wards. Approximately 150 additional personnel and 23 tippers were deployed to ensure timely collection and transportation of waste and effective cleaning of the ghat areas. Across the zones, special attention was also given to the artificial ghats created for the celebrations. After completion of the festivities, water from these temporary ghats was drained out to prevent water stagnation and minimise the possibility of mosquito breeding. Other zones too took similar measures to ensure cleanliness. The Commissioner, MCD, Sanjeev Khirwar, reiterated that the MCD remains committed to maintaining cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation across Delhi, particularly at places witnessing large public gatherings and religious celebrations, the press release stated. He directed all concerned officers to ensure that cleanliness arrangements continued even after the conclusion of Chhath Puja and that all ghats and adjoining areas were restored to a clean and hygienic condition on priority.