Maulana Sajid Rashidi Targets Javed Akhtar Over Remarks On Ramayana

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): All India Imam Association (AIAA) President Maulana Sajid Rashidi launched a scathing attack on lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday, questioning his ideological stance and accusing him of opportunism following his recent remarks on religious themes. Reacting sharply to Akhtar's statements, Rashidi accused the veteran writer of trying to appease multiple sides for professional gains.

"Javed Akhtar is a businessman. Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn't make such statements, who would buy his songs? I would like to point out that he has stated on public platforms many times that he is an atheist and does not believe in any religion... Yet, this same atheist is now showing such faith in Ram," Rashidi told ANI.

Questioning his public identity, Rashidi further remarked, "So, I have a suggestion for him: change your name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Pal. That would be fitting, and the 80% of the population who are Hindu might then accord you full respect and honour. You really ought to take a clear, straightforward stance so that the people on that side can truly respect you."

Accusing the prominent film industry family of mutual endorsement for commercial survival, the AIAA chief added, The entire family is involved in the film industry; some are producers, some are writers, and some are lyricists. If they don't praise each other's work, how will their business thrive? That is the crux of the matter... I am a Muslim; I am proud of that, and I am living a decent life. But in this country, you are trying to have a foot in both camps, trying to straddle two boats at once. I don't think that is right... People like these, they are the kind who would trade away their very integrity..."

The remarks drew mixed reactions from political circles. Offering a counter-perspective on individual liberty and freedom of expression, Congress leader Udit Raj defended diverse viewpoints. "He may have his own viewpoints-everyone is entitled to their own perspectives, and that is perfectly fine. Every individual interprets the scriptures through their own lens. If that is his perspective, then that is his own way of seeing things," Raj told ANI.

Following the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, the film has recieved criticism despite strong box office earnings over high usage of VFX and portrayal of Ravana. Amid the criticism, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar recalled his lines from the song 'Pal Pal Hai Bhaari' from Swades:“Mann se Ravan jo nikale, Ram uske Mann mein hai,” saying that Lord Ram is a synonym of morality and a way of living.

While talking to the media, Javed Akhtar said, "Ram is not just the matter of one person. Ram is an idea. Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics. Certain morality. So when you look at it, understand it, and appreciate it on that scale, then somewhere it will touch the heart."

"Ram, every man in India has him in his blood, regardless of his religion. That is a truly beautiful thing. This is not one person. This is not someone you personify sometimes, but he is much larger than that. This is a way of life," added Javed Akhtar. The lyricist also revealed that he is yet to watch Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, but has heard positive reviews about it from his daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. "My daughter watched it, and she is praising it; she did it with great difficulty," said Akhtar.

Ramayana: Part I was released in theatres and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey in the lead roles. The film has crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide. It is produced by Namit Malhotra. (ANI)