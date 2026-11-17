Two Injured After Security Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in Panchkula

Two people sustained injuries after a fire brigade vehicle deployed for the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's security arrangements plunged into a gorge in Morni, Panchkula, during his visit, officials said on Tuesday. Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said both injured individuals were stable, with neither having sustained life-threatening injuries.

She said one of the injured had undergone a CT scan of the chest, an X-ray and routine medical examinations, including blood pressure and blood sugar checks. No major injuries or significant concerns had been reported in his case. Speaking to reporters, Dr Kumar said, "Both individuals sustained injuries. One of them is stable; a CT scan of the chest and an X-ray have been performed, and routine checks-such as blood pressure, blood sugar, and other basic tests-have been completed. There are no major injuries or significant concerns... I have directed that he be admitted; this will help alleviate his anxiety, allow us to keep him under observation, and ensure that if any complications arise-such as an increase in pain-we can monitor and manage them effectively while he is under our care.”

“The second patient has sustained multiple injuries, including several fractures. Although I have been informed that he is currently stable, the nature of these multiple fractures-including the facial bone fracture-necessitates care at a tertiary-level facility; therefore, he has been referred... According to the specialists who have examined them, there are no life-threatening injuries,” she further said.