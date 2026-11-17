India Secures Silver at Asian Nations Chess Cup 2026 Behind Russia

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 17 (ANI): India secured the silver medal in the Open section of the Asian Nations Chess Cup 2026 after finishing second behind Russia, who clinched the title with 16 match points. India ended the nine-round team tournament with 15 match points after registering seven wins, suffering a defeat against Russia and playing out a draw against China, according to ChessBase India.

In their final-round match, India registered a commanding 4-0 victory over Syria to conclude the tournament on a winning note. China also finished with 15 match points but secured third place with 25.5 tie-break points, behind India's 27.5. Russia clinched the Open section title after winning seven matches and drawing two, finishing with 16 match points to secure a one-point lead over India.

India also registered strong individual performances, with Aravindh Chithambaram winning the gold medal on Board 4. He scored 8 points from nine games, with a performance rating of 2663. Grandmaster Pranesh M secured the individual silver medal on Board 3, scoring 7.5 points from nine games with a performance rating of 2601. Grandmaster Pranav Venkatesh won the individual bronze medal on Board 2 after scoring six points.

In the women's section, Shubhi Gupta secured the individual bronze medal on Board 3 for India. She scored 3.5 points from six games, including a victory over Elnaz Kaliakhmet in the final round. The Indian Open team featured Nihal Sarin, Pranav Venkatesh, Pranesh M and Aravindh Chithambaram, who helped the country finish on the podium. In the women's section, India finished seventh with seven match points and 15.5 tie-break points after seven rounds. (ANI)