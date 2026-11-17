Tihar Jail Files Status Report on Security of Aaftab Amin Poonawala

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Tihar Jail authorities on Tuesday filed a status report on the safety and security of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is in judicial custody in connection with the Shraddha Walkar Murder case. This report was called by the Saket District Court on November 6 after the accused informed the court that not all five inmates who threatened him had been shifted; three are still there in the same security cell. Thereafter, the report was called.

Earlier, the court had directed the Jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Jail Number 4 in Central Jail Tihar. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi took the report on record and listed the matter for hearing on further directions on the status report and safety of Aaftab Amin Poonawala on November 26.

Accused Aftab Amin Poonawala was produced through video conference from Tihar Jail in police security. "Through dak, status report dated 16.11.2026 in compliance of order dated 06.11.2026 received from the office of Superintendent Central Jail number 04, Tihar, New Delhi. The aforesaid status report is taken on record," ASJ Jaggi said.

The court ordered, "Further directions with regard to the status report and security concern of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala are deferred until the next date of hearing on 26.11.2026." During the hearing, a proposed sheet of official timings of Consulate/High Commission of India with regard to recording the testimony of witness Aarti Sheth, Custodian of Records, Google LLC, and Mr Luke Mitsi, Nodal Officer/Law Enforcement Manager, Bumble, was filed by the prosecution.

On November 6, the jail authorities filed a report stating that the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala is lodged in a separate security ward of the Central Jail No. 4, in a separate cell under 24-hour CCTV surveillance, which is monitored by prison staff as well as from the central CCTV room at Prison HQ. It was also stated that in addition to the jail staff present inside the ward, the accused has also been provided with a personal TSP escort who remains present near him from morning lock-out till night lock-up. The TSP escort accompanies him whenever he is moved out of his ward for any purpose.

The status report further stated that upon inquiry, it was found that no threats have been made to the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala; however, certain inmates who were creating a nuisance in the ward over trivial issues have been moved out and shifted to other wards.

On November 4, Aaftab Amin Poonawala had alleged death threats and threats of bodily harm by jail inmates in Tihar Jail. In view of the allegations, the Saket District Court had directed the Jail Authorities to ensure his safety and security and to change his ward or cell if required. The court also called for a status report from the concerned jail superintendent.

During the hearing on November 2, the accused had submitted that presently he is lodged in Jail No. 4A, Tihar Jail, Delhi, which is a special cell, but it also happens to be the punishment ward. The accused further submitted that for the past 10 days, few of the inmates have repeatedly imparted death threats to cause bodily harm to him that they will slash his face with improvised weapons, sua. The accused had expressed his concerns about his safety and security within the prison. He also gave the names of 5 inmates who are imparting death threats to him. The court redacted the names of those inmates for the safety of the accused, Aaftab.

After hearing the submissions, the court directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the accused. Further, if required, the accused may be kept in a separate ward and/or cell away from the notorious inmates, the court said. "Needless to remind the Jail Superintendent and all the concerned authorities that the safety of an undertrial prisoner is a top priority and one of the hallmark principles of the criminal justice system. It is the duty of the State to keep Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs) safe and secure, which is within the realm of a right to fair trial of an accused," the Court said in the order of November 2. (ANI)