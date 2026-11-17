

GLSI-100 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 Flamingo-01 trial to prevent breast cancer from returning after treatment.

On Monday, Greenwich LifeSciences reported Q3 loss of $0.40 per share, wider than Wall Street's estimates of a $0.34 per-share loss, according to Fiscal. The firm said its ability to continue operations is dependent upon its ability to obtain additional capital.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) surged more than 24% on Tuesday after the firm announced two upcoming breast cancer research presentations at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

GLSI shares clocked their biggest single-day gains since July 2022.

GLSI-100 In Focus

Greenwich said two research abstracts related to its experimental breast cancer drug, GLSI-100, were accepted for SABCS, scheduled for December 8 to 11. SABCS is a major annual conference where researchers present the latest breast cancer studies.

GLSI-100 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 Flamingo-01 trial to prevent breast cancer from returning after treatment. The treatment received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation in September 2025.

In July, Greenwich reported preliminary data suggesting a 70% to 80% reduction in recurrence rates in an open-label trial group.

Loss Widens Amid Cash Crunch

On Monday, Greenwich LifeSciences reported a third-quarter (Q3) net loss of $5.8 million, or $0.40 per share, compared with a loss of $3.7 million, or $0.27 per share, a year earlier. The loss was wider than Wall Street's expectations of $0.34 per share, according to Fiscal.

The biotech firm, which is yet to generate revenue, had $5.9 million in cash as of September 30, 2026.

“For the foreseeable future, the company's ability to continue its operations is dependent upon its ability to obtain additional capital,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Retail Draws Parallels With Sellas

Retail investors pointed to the similarities between GLSI-100 and Sellas' Life Sciences' (SLS) Galinpepimut-S (GPS) for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Both treatments use peptides, short protein fragments, to train the immune system to recognize and target cancer cells. GLSI-100 vaccine uses a peptide called GP2 that is derived from HER2 protein, while the GPS vaccine contains four peptides derived from WT1 protein.

On Tuesday, SELLAS announced that its Phase 3 REGAL trial met its primary goal, with GPS reducing the risk of death by 41%. Median overall survival reached 24 months versus 14.7 months with the best available treatment.

One user said,“Peptide vaccine works,” and urged investors to buy GLSI given its low price.

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Another user expects a 4x gain in the stock price.

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Retail sentiment surrounding GLSI on Stocktwits turned 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

GLSI shares have declined about 18% so far in 2026.

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