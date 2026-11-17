MENAFN - GetNews)"“Reviewing the 2026 mortgage market provides context for the 2027 outlook, but each homebuying decision comes down to individual finances, local market conditions and long-term goals.” - Mimi Montgomery, Mortgage Broker, Baymont Mortgage"Baymont Mortgage reviews mortgage rate trends and housing market developments from 2026 to date and examines the 2027 outlook, drawing on published industry forecasts to discuss affordability and potential implications for homebuyers and homeowners.

League City, Texas - November 17, 2026 - Baymont Mortgage examines mortgage rate trends, housing affordability and published industry forecasts in its 2026 mortgage market recap and 2027 outlook. The review combines year-to-date market data with projections for the coming year to provide context for homebuyers and homeowners.

Baymont Mortgage is a mortgage brokerage based in League City, Texas, serving borrowers in Texas and Florida.

2026 Mortgage Market Recap

Mortgage rates have remained a significant factor in housing affordability during 2026. Despite recent declines, borrowing costs remain above year-earlier levels. Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey reported an average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 7.11% on November 12, compared with 7.18% the previous week and 6.24% a year earlier. The November 12 reading marked the fourth consecutive weekly decline.

The latest projections also point to a slower lending environment toward year-end. Fannie Mae's November 2026 Housing Forecast estimates fourth-quarter single-family mortgage originations of $438 billion, including $341 billion in purchase loans and $97 billion in refinances.

2027 Mortgage Market Outlook

Fannie Mae's November forecast projects the 30-year fixed mortgage rate to average 7.2% in each quarter of 2027. It estimates approximately $1.86 trillion in single-family mortgage originations next year and projects national home price growth of 0.6%, measured from the fourth quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2027.

The Mortgage Bankers Association's October 2026 outlook similarly anticipates mortgage rates remaining above 7% through 2027. MBA projects total single-family mortgage originations of just under $2 trillion, with purchase lending increasing slightly and refinance volume declining. The organizations' differing estimates illustrate the uncertainty surrounding next year's lending activity.

Industry sentiment also reflects that uncertainty. Forbes Advisor's mortgage outlook describes an October HousingWire summit poll in which approximately 70% of participating mortgage executives expected rates to remain steady or rise over the following six months. The poll offers a snapshot of mortgage executives' expectations heading into 2027.

Implications for Homebuyers and Homeowners

“Reviewing the 2026 mortgage market provides context for the 2027 outlook, but each homebuying decision comes down to individual finances, local market conditions and long-term goals,” said Mimi Montgomery, owner and broker of Baymont Mortgage.

Homebuyers evaluating affordability should consider the full monthly housing payment, including taxes, insurance and applicable mortgage insurance and homeowners association dues. Homeowners considering refinancing should weigh potential savings against closing costs and how long they expect to keep the loan.

The 2027 mortgage outlook puts affordability at the center of the housing conversation, with borrowing costs, local home prices and household finances shaping purchase and refinance decisions.

About Baymont Mortgage

Founded in 2019, Baymont Mortgage is an independent mortgage brokerage based in League City, Texas, serving borrowers in Texas and Florida. Broker and owner Mimi Montgomery brings more than 20 years of mortgage industry experience to the company. Baymont Mortgage assists with home purchase and refinance financing through multiple wholesale lending relationships, with a mission to help borrowers understand their options and make informed financing decisions aligned with their financial circumstances and homeownership goals.

Company NMLS #1822917 Equal Housing Lender