MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) - Civil Status and Passports Department (CSPD) Director General Ghaith Tayeb met on Tuesday with Saudi Ministerial Agency of Civil Affairs Supervisor and Acting Director General of Passports Saleh bin Saad Al Murabba to discuss expanding cooperation and exchanging expertise in civil registry services and digital transformation.

The meeting reflects the strong ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and their shared commitment to advancing institutional performance and public service delivery, according to the CSPD.

Tayeb said that civil status and passport institutions form a "cornerstone" of state administration, national identity protection, and data security, requiring continuous modernization. He showcased Jordan's digital transformation under its Public Sector Modernization Roadmap and Economic Modernization Vision, exhibiting advancements in technical infrastructure and service channels.

He also displayed Jordan's electronic passport rollout, noting that its biometric data and embedded electronic chip meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards to enhance security.

Additionally, Tayeb outlined the CSPD's digital services available via the Sanad app, its official website, including QR-coded digital certificates, and comprehensive government service centers.

Al Murabba, for his part, noted Saudi Arabia's digital transformation in civil affairs, particularly the expansion of smart e-services through the Absher platform to streamline procedures and save citizens time.

He affirmed Riyadh's keenness to exchange technical know-how in civil registration and document management.

Both officials agreed to maintain continuous coordination and technical visits to keep pace with administrative and technological developments in the sector.

//Petra// HA