MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) - Amman Chamber of Industry Vice President Dima Sakhtian met on Tuesday with Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili to discuss boosting economic ties, expanding private-sector cooperation, and improving trade.

Sakhtian underscored the need to elevate commercial relations, noting that bilateral trade reached $4.39 million last year, comprising $1.97 million in Jordanian exports and $2.42 million in imports.

Currently, Jordan primarily exports nitrates and dates to Georgia while importing fresh and shelled nuts, leaving significant room to diversify trade and introduce more Jordanian industrial goods to the Georgian market.

She welcomed plans to organize a Jordanian economic delegation to Georgia to connect directly with local importers and showcase Jordanian products.

Khvtisiashvili, for his part, expressed hope for a major leap in economic cooperation through regular trade missions and direct business-to-business engagement.

He pointed to Georgia's strategic location as a gateway for Jordanian exports into Central Europe and former Soviet republics, while noting Jordan's potential as a regional hub for Georgian goods.

Khvtisiashvili also pointed out that Georgia produces several raw materials that could supply Jordanian manufacturers, paving the way for joint industrial ventures.

//Petra// HA