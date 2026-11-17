MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) - Six Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in separate Israeli military shootings and drone strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

In central Gaza, Israeli occupation forces shot and killed two Palestinians, including a child, in the city of Deir Al Balah. Further south, a drone strike killed one person in Khan Younis, while another Palestinian was killed in Rafah.

In the north, a drone-fired missile struck a group of residents in the Bir Al Naja area, killing one person.

Medical officials also reported that a resident of Jabalia Al Balad succumbed to wounds sustained two weeks ago during a strike at Hafsa School in Al Faluja area.

//Petra// HA