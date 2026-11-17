MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) - Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions (AQACHEI) President Dhafer Sarayreh met with a delegation from Germany's Heimerer College of Health Sciences and Nursing to explore launching a joint bachelor's degree in nursing to prepare graduates for the German job market.

Sarayreh noted high demand for nursing education in Jordan among both local and international students, driven by the country's established academic and clinical training standards.

New Jordanian enrollment in nursing programs rose to 5,042 students, up from 4,393 the previous year and 3,470 the year before, according to Sarayreh. To keep pace, AQACHEI updated its nursing accreditation standards to prioritize hands-on clinical training and ensure graduates are workforce-ready.

The meeting reviewed regulatory frameworks set by AQACHEI and the Higher Education Council for hosting international and joint academic programs. Sarayreh outlined potential faculty-sharing models, pairing international experts for specialized courses with qualified Jordanian instructors for general requirements to ensure program quality and sustainability.

Officials pointed to the need to assess Jordan's local healthcare needs and socio-economic landscape before launching new programs. They also discussed pairing English-language instruction with German language courses and practical training in Germany to expand graduates' career prospects in Germany and the Gulf.

Participants further explored providing educational opportunities and donor-backed funding for refugees, alongside utilizing labor market data, including a study by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Labor Market Information System (LMIS), to align training with employment demand.

Both sides also reviewed potential partnerships with public and private Jordanian universities, prioritizing institutions with established nursing faculties or modern medical facilities seeking international collaboration.

//Petra// HA