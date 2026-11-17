MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) - Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions (AQACHEI) President Dhafer Sarayreh met virtually with representatives from the American school accreditation organization, Cognia, to discuss developing new quality assurance standards tailored to Jordan's education system.

Sarayreh said the commission needs to modernize school oversight after passing a new law that expands its mandate to cover K-12 education alongside higher education and vocational training.

He said that AQACHEI is drawing on international and regional best practices to draft clear evaluation guidelines for rollout in 2027, accounting for the distinct needs of public, private, and international schools.

Cognia representatives presented their school quality framework, which encompasses 31 standards across four core pillars: culture of learning, leadership for learning, engagement of learning, and growth in learning. The framework focuses on school leadership, instructional quality, student engagement, critical thinking, and continuous performance improvement.

Participants also discussed descriptive evaluation tools and review mechanisms to ensure objective assessments across individual schools and broader educational systems.

Sarayreh called for better institutional ties through field visits, joint conferences, and a potential memorandum of understanding.

Both sides agreed to exchange draft standards and coordinate upcoming meetings to support the development of Jordan's school accreditation framework.

//Petra// HA