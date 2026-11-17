MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Axios, citing a U.S. official, Ukrinform reports.

According to the news outlet, the meeting will take place in Berlin on November 19, a week after Trump's special envoys urged Russia to propose a postwar security framework for Europe – a parallel initiative they hope will help bring the war to an end.

Axios also notes that Trump will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on the same day. On Monday, the U.S. president said he planned to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The aim of the Berlin meeting is to develop security guarantees to deter future Russian attacks on Ukraine as well as plans to rebuild its economy, the official said.

The Trump aides have been in regular contact with Ukrainian and European officials as they engage Russia simultaneously, the person said.

Peace has not come any closer – let alone on Putin's terms

The U.S. official described the Berlin meeting and Trump's visit to China as a coordinated diplomatic effort.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller --who are joining Trump in China -- have been briefed on the Ukraine negotiations, the person said.