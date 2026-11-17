MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting made the remarks at the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) in Brussels on November 19, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

The UK must also ensure support for 2027. We hope that the diplomatic initiative currently underway will succeed. This is not a war that Ukraine chose, nor is it a war that any of us wants to see continue. But we will stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary, Streeting said.

He stressed that Ukraine needs continued international assistance as its Defense Forces hold the front line.

According to Streeting, the Contact Group's efforts should help put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for future negotiations.

He also emphasized the importance of long-term cooperation with Ukraine in defense technology and innovation. Ukraine's battlefield experience and technological developments, he noted, are important not only for Ukraine but also for the security of its allies. Investing in Ukraine is not simply a matter of shared values or supporting a country resisting Russian aggression; it is also an investment in the allies' own national security.

Ukraine is the first line of defense for Europe and NATO. That is why allies must learn from Ukraine. Ukraine is tackling challenges today that NATO may face tomorrow. Ukraine offers opportunities for cooperation that will strengthen our collective defense. International commitments and Ukrainian innovation are asymmetric advantages for Ukraine in its confrontation with Putin's war machine, the UK defense secretary noted.

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Streeting also said that the current year had been a bad one for Russia in its war against Ukraine. Russian forces are suffering staggering losses, he said, while the economic consequences of the war are becoming increasingly apparent to the Russian population.

As reported, the United Kingdom announced a £240 million winter military aid package for Ukraine, including more than 1,000 air defense missiles. Deliveries are due to begin in December.