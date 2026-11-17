MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks to journalists ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

Asked about today's strike by Ukraine's Defense Forces on the Crimean Bridge, Rutte said he had seen footage in the media.

"I think it is important that Ukraine defends itself, and that means also hitting out at logistical nodes, that's unavoidable that they do that," he said.

USF commander shows drones used in strike on Crimean Bridge

At the same time, he stressed that all the circumstances and the extent of the damage must be established before a final assessment of the operation can be made.

"We have to see, of course, what exactly happened. But at least the media footage, it seems that they were successful. But again, we have to see what exactly happened," Rutte said.

As Ukrinform reported, the arch and a span of the road section of the Kerch Strait Bridge collapsed following a strike by Ukraine's Defense Forces overnight on November 17.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian drones and missiles, including the Palianytsia, Neptune, Ruta and FP-5, were used in the multi-stage operation.

Photo: NATO