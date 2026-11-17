MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said this ahead of the November 17 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"Today I expect to hear a number of announcements from Ukraine's allies. Indeed, I'll be setting out on behalf of the United Kingdom new commitments on air defenses specifically," Streeting said.

He said the aim of the meeting was to mobilize support from allies to help Ukraine get through a difficult winter, as well as begin planning military assistance for 2027.

"We are here today to turn commitments made by Ukraine's allies into real capability for Ukraine on the on the front line," Streeting said.

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He stressed that Ukraine continues to demonstrate extraordinary resilience, courage and ingenuity, while Russian forces are making no significant advances on the battlefield.

Streeting also stressed that the United Kingdom and its allies would support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

In late October, the British government announced an additional GBP 500 million in military aid for Ukraine's air defense this winter.

Photo: AA