MENAFN - UkrinForm) The president made the proposal in a video address to a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), which is being held today. Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

“Air defense is our priority. It is the alpha and omega of our defense, and we need the necessary supplies to safeguard human lives. Russia continues to attack us with jet-powered Shahed-type drones, cruise missiles and, most dangerously, ballistic missiles. We must be able to defend ourselves against all these threats. There are enough interceptors in the world (referring to PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles – ed.). They are held by the United States, some European countries, and other partners around the world. These interceptors should not be sitting in storage. They should be deployed in air defense batteries,” Zelensky said.

To secure the delivery of interceptor missiles sooner, Zelensky proposed exchanging Patriot and IRIS-T missiles from partner countries' existing stockpiles for those Ukraine has already ordered but will receive at a later date.

“This is not a transfer of aid but an exchange. You provide us with the missiles we need now, and in return you receive newer and better missiles. We all understand that there are long waiting lists for new interceptors, but we need them here and now. At the same time, you need to replenish your own arsenals. This is a way to address our urgent requirements while helping you obtain new missiles for your own defense. I believe this is a fair exchange,” the president said.

He also said that Ukraine needs more F-16 fighter jets, as these aircraft require extensive maintenance.

“You know that the F-16 is a highly capable fighter jet, but it also requires substantial maintenance. The aircraft have to spend a considerable amount of time on the ground undergoing repairs and preparing for their next sorties. This means that our existing F-16s, which shoot down Russian Shahed drones and missiles, spend a significant part of their time undergoing maintenance instead of carrying out combat missions. That is why we need more trained pilots and more F-16s. Let us work together to make this happen,” Zelensky urged.

UK urges allies at Ramstein to commit to military support for Ukraine through

As Ukrinform previously reported, UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said at the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on November 17 that international partners must provide Ukraine with military support not only to help it get through a difficult winter but also throughout 2027, enabling it to continue holding the front line and maintain a strong position in future negotiations.

The United Kingdom has announced a £240 million winter aid package for Ukraine, including more than 1,000 air defense missiles. Deliveries are due to begin in December.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the President