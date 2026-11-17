MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kalashnyk reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"I support building a tunnel as an additional transport link between the right and left banks of the capital. For Kyiv, this is a strategic decision, and preparations for it need to begin now. Reliable connections between the banks affect people's daily lives, business operations and logistics," the minister said.

According to him, Robbins has experience in manufacturing tunnel-boring equipment for major infrastructure projects. The company has expressed its readiness to provide equipment, train Ukrainian specialists and offer technical support, Kalashnyk said.

"To implement the project, we need to determine the tunnel's route and technical specifications, conduct geological surveys and prepare a feasibility study. On this basis, we will establish the total cost and work schedule, from preparations through to the opening of the tunnel to traffic," the minister said.

The meeting also addressed securing funding and involving Ukrainian, European and U.S. partners in the design and construction.

Kalashnyk said the next step would be for Robbins to submit detailed proposals on the necessary surveys, equipment and partners. These would provide the basis for specific technical and financial calculations.

Volodymyr Kreidenko, deputy chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, earlier commented on the prospects for building a tunnel under the Dnipro that could serve as a safe alternative to bridges. In his opinion, implementing such a project under martial law is currently unrealistic due to a lack of the necessary funding.

Photos: Mykola Kalashnyk / Telegram