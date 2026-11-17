MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the plan at the opening of the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) in Brussels, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

“Last month, the German Army tested the Ukrainian DELTA battlefield management system during an exercise focused on modern warfare involving drones. Various European partners took part in the exercise,” Pistorius said.

According to the minister, the exercise was made possible by the active involvement of Ukrainian instructors and advisers. Pistorius thanked the Ukrainian military for their assistance and stressed that Germany wants to develop the system in cooperation with Ukraine and“test its use in the Bundeswehr.”

The German defense minister emphasized that the Ukrainian military's battlefield experience, technological developments, and innovative defense industry make Ukraine an important partner in strengthening Germany's security.

Bundeswehr exploring potential use of Ukraine'ssystem

“Ukraine is an important security partner from which we can benefit,” Pistorius said.

As Ukrinform previously reported,Pistorius said in May that the Bundeswehr planned to study Ukrainian battlefield management systems and was considering their potential adoption by the German armed forces.

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