Billionaire Elon Musk's X Corp. allegedly suspended the use of third-party personal data collected by its Grok AI agent to train its models after Ireland's Data Protection Commission raised privacy concerns.

Irish Commissioner Dale Sunderland told Politico in an interview that Grok stopped collecting the data at the regulator's request. X is said to have started data collection in late October.

The commission plans further talks with X and is discussing similar plans with another tech company it declined to name. Meanwhile, X did not respond to Politico's request for comment.