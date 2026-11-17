TSX Slumps Midday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index piled lower on Tuesday with financial and technology stocks leading the decline, while investors awaited chip bellwether Nvidia's first earnings report without Jensen Huang at the helm.
The TSX floundered 300.58 points to reach noon EST Tuesday to 35,421.55.
The Canadian dollar regained 0.10 cents to 70.05 cents U.S.
Technology shares were hit hard, with software names Constellation sinking $36.53, or 1.1%, to $3,400, BlackBerry descending 92 cents, or 7.3%, to $11.63, and Descartes Systems falling between $3.82, or 2.8% to $132.10.
Among individual stocks, First Quantum Minerals was the top gainer, up $1.46, or 4.9%, to $31.27, after Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino said the country would begin talks on potentially reopening the shuttered Cobre Panama copper mine
Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said China will cut tariffs on more Canadian exports including pork and seafood.
On the economic slate, CREA MLS sales edged up 0.3% on a month-over-month basis in October.
In October, housing starts fell to 244,600 from 250,100 in the prior-year quarter.
Statistics Canada reported non-resident investors acquired $19.5 billion of Canadian securities in September, mainly short-term debt instruments.
Meanwhile, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities by $13.5 billion, mainly through purchases of foreign bonds.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 3.11 points to 773.80.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were lower, with information technology down 2.6%, while industrials sank 1.8% and telecoms dipped 1.5%.
The three gainers were gold, up 1.7%, materials, improving 1.5%, and energy, acquiring 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks dropped on Tuesday, pressured by renewed selling in semiconductor names, as traders braced for Nvidia's much-anticipated earnings report.
The Dow Jones Industrial index plunged 770.81 points, or 1.5%, to 50.837.36
The S&P 500 skidded 80.52 points, or 1.1%, to 7,336.07
The tech-heavy NASDAQ retreated 263.12 points, or 1.1%, to 24,246.64.
A CNN story about a National Security Agency network outage added to recent jitters about the country's technology infrastructure and helped weigh on the market, traders said.
Major averages fell to their lows of the session following the report that said a classified network used by the NSA had gone down, citing six people familiar with the matter. CNN's sources said there was no evidence that it was a cyberattack.
Traders said the report helped take equities lower, though the losses were contained. This reported outage is latest in a string of incidents that have left people on edge including the FAA groundstop over the weekend, Microsoft's Outlook outage last week and some recent issues with banking apps.
Nvidia shares trades off their lows of the session after former CEO Jensen Huang said he would be open to returning as CEO if the company's board thought that was in the best interest of shareholders. Traders are on edge ahead of the chipmaker's earnings after the bell.
Further, the chipmaker's board of directors is reportedly not considering bringing Huang back as CEO. The stock has dropped 26% this month, putting it on pace for its biggest monthly decline since April 2022 - when it plunged 32%.
Despite Nvidia's share comeback, the rest of technology was lower with Micron Technology sliding roughly 6%. Advanced Micro Devices slipped more than 1.5%, while Intel was down 4% and Marvell Technology shed more than 2%.
Microsoft shares were down 3% and among the biggest tech lowers.
Neocloud stocks CoreWeave lost 5% and Iren shed 6%. Nebius lost 4.2%. Investor Steve Eisman told CNBC earlier in the day that these stocks had the most to lose if the Huang scandal causes Nvidia to pull back its financing of the AI ecosystem.
Investors are also poring over a slew of economic data on Tuesday, including October retail sales and import prices.
U.S. retail and food services sales rose 0.2% for the month to $748.2 billion, up 0.2% from September and in line with expectations.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, with yields falling to 5.10% from 5.13% Monday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained 88 cents to $86.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices regained $16.30 to $3,869.30 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index piled lower on Tuesday with financial and technology stocks leading the decline, while investors awaited chip bellwether Nvidia's first earnings report without Jensen Huang at the helm.
The TSX floundered 300.58 points to reach noon EST Tuesday to 35,421.55.
The Canadian dollar regained 0.10 cents to 70.05 cents U.S.
Technology shares were hit hard, with software names Constellation sinking $36.53, or 1.1%, to $3,400, BlackBerry descending 92 cents, or 7.3%, to $11.63, and Descartes Systems falling between $3.82, or 2.8% to $132.10.
Among individual stocks, First Quantum Minerals was the top gainer, up $1.46, or 4.9%, to $31.27, after Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino said the country would begin talks on potentially reopening the shuttered Cobre Panama copper mine
Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said China will cut tariffs on more Canadian exports including pork and seafood.
On the economic slate, CREA MLS sales edged up 0.3% on a month-over-month basis in October.
In October, housing starts fell to 244,600 from 250,100 in the prior-year quarter.
Statistics Canada reported non-resident investors acquired $19.5 billion of Canadian securities in September, mainly short-term debt instruments.
Meanwhile, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities by $13.5 billion, mainly through purchases of foreign bonds.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 3.11 points to 773.80.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were lower, with information technology down 2.6%, while industrials sank 1.8% and telecoms dipped 1.5%.
The three gainers were gold, up 1.7%, materials, improving 1.5%, and energy, acquiring 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks dropped on Tuesday, pressured by renewed selling in semiconductor names, as traders braced for Nvidia's much-anticipated earnings report.
The Dow Jones Industrial index plunged 770.81 points, or 1.5%, to 50.837.36
The S&P 500 skidded 80.52 points, or 1.1%, to 7,336.07
The tech-heavy NASDAQ retreated 263.12 points, or 1.1%, to 24,246.64.
A CNN story about a National Security Agency network outage added to recent jitters about the country's technology infrastructure and helped weigh on the market, traders said.
Major averages fell to their lows of the session following the report that said a classified network used by the NSA had gone down, citing six people familiar with the matter. CNN's sources said there was no evidence that it was a cyberattack.
Traders said the report helped take equities lower, though the losses were contained. This reported outage is latest in a string of incidents that have left people on edge including the FAA groundstop over the weekend, Microsoft's Outlook outage last week and some recent issues with banking apps.
Nvidia shares trades off their lows of the session after former CEO Jensen Huang said he would be open to returning as CEO if the company's board thought that was in the best interest of shareholders. Traders are on edge ahead of the chipmaker's earnings after the bell.
Further, the chipmaker's board of directors is reportedly not considering bringing Huang back as CEO. The stock has dropped 26% this month, putting it on pace for its biggest monthly decline since April 2022 - when it plunged 32%.
Despite Nvidia's share comeback, the rest of technology was lower with Micron Technology sliding roughly 6%. Advanced Micro Devices slipped more than 1.5%, while Intel was down 4% and Marvell Technology shed more than 2%.
Microsoft shares were down 3% and among the biggest tech lowers.
Neocloud stocks CoreWeave lost 5% and Iren shed 6%. Nebius lost 4.2%. Investor Steve Eisman told CNBC earlier in the day that these stocks had the most to lose if the Huang scandal causes Nvidia to pull back its financing of the AI ecosystem.
Investors are also poring over a slew of economic data on Tuesday, including October retail sales and import prices.
U.S. retail and food services sales rose 0.2% for the month to $748.2 billion, up 0.2% from September and in line with expectations.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, with yields falling to 5.10% from 5.13% Monday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained 88 cents to $86.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices regained $16.30 to $3,869.30 U.S. an ounce.
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