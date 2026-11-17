MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Amid the geopolitical tension, what the world needs today is peace, stability and predictability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined at the ASEAN-India Summit, the East Asia Summit and the Quad Summit in Philippines, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday.

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Misri, in a briefing, said the prime minister has just completed a short but very intense visit to Manila, where he participated in the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit, the 21st East Asia Summit and the 7th Quad Leaders Summit.

At each of the three meetings, the prime minister underlined that in a world that has seen a great deal of geopolitical tension, flux and stresses and strains, what the world really needs today is peace, stability and predictability, Misri said.

Calling the Quad Summit a“very substantive and forward-looking meeting”, he said it reaffirmed the commitment of all four partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing practical cooperation between themselves.

The Quad summit was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Saying Manila holds a very special place for the Quad, Misri said it was here in 2007 that officials from the Quad countries first met and subsequently, 10 years later in 2017, when Quad cooperation was taken up once again, the leaders met in this very city.

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“And so therefore, it is very fitting that almost a decade later in 2026, the 7th Quad Summit is being held here in this city,” he said.

“The summit was also consistent with ASEAN centrality being held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit and its outcomes build on the progress of the five Quad foreign ministers meetings that have taken place in the last roughly 20 months and the three foreign ministers' meetings that have been held this year alone in Delhi, in Manila and in Atlanta,” he said.

Talking about the key outcomes, Misri said the Quad leaders agreed to launch a Quad business forum for the first time, bringing together businesses, academics and industries from the three countries.

The prime minister announced in the Quad meeting that India was very interested in hosting this summit in the first quarter of 2027, Misri said.

“The leaders also announced the Indo-Pacific maritime surveillance collaboration. The first exercise under this construct will be conducted on the sidelines of Exercise Sea Dragon in March next year, in 2027, in Guam,” he said.

“This is an exercise and an initiative that will take forward the existing cooperation between the Quad countries on maritime domain awareness. It will address shared challenges such as illegal fishing and trafficking,” Misri said.

The Quad leaders also announced a partnership for cable connectivity and resilience and emphasis was also placed on cyber cooperation between the Quad countries, Misri said.

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The summit this time resulted in new practical tools that the leaders hoped would advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and for the benefit of the four Quad countries, Misri said.

“The mechanisms under the Quad will continue with meetings of the foreign ministers in the coming months as well as the other mechanisms under this leadership structure,” Misri said.