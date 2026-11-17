MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday warned companies setting up operations in the Union Territory against bypassing local youth in recruitment, saying the government would not accept the excuse of a lack of trained manpower.

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Abdullah said companies could be given six months to a year to train local candidates, but would have to provide employment opportunities to young people from Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will not tolerate the excuse that trained local youngsters are not available. We can give you six months or a year to train our youth. We have academies, training facilities, colleges and universities,” Abdullah said while addressing a gathering in Kathua.

He said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir had demonstrated their capabilities in several fields and were only waiting for opportunities to prove themselves.

“Our youngsters are only waiting for opportunities. The moment they get a chance, they leave their mark. Companies will have to employ our youngsters. Only when local youth are working in these companies will I consider that justice has been done to us,” he said.

Citing the presence of people from J&K in various military regiments and across different parts of the country, Abdullah said the region had no shortage of talent.

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He also highlighted the achievements of local youth in sports, saying they had demonstrated their abilities not only in football and hockey but also in running, rowing and other disciplines.

Abdullah made the remarks while laying foundation stones and inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 30 crore across Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

On urban development, he described Kathua as an important gateway for goods entering and leaving the region as well as a significant tourist destination.

The chief minister also referred to the proposed international-standard cricket stadium in Kashmir, expressing satisfaction over the resolution of the land-related issue that had delayed the project.

“Due to certain reasons, the issue of land had become an obstacle. Today, I am happy to say that you have resolved the demand concerning the land. Jammu and Kashmir will now have an international-level facility through this initiative,” he said.

On agriculture, Abdullah said the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government were working to improve farmers' incomes, stressing that their difficulties must be addressed and they must receive fair returns for their efforts.

He identified unpredictable weather as one of the major challenges facing farmers and called for greater use of technology to reduce dependence on rainfall for irrigation.

Referring to an approximately Rs 12-crore Command Area Development project at Gagwal in Samba district, he said the initiative, supported by the Centre, would provide irrigation facilities to 400 hectares of agricultural land spread across seven villages.

Once completed, the project would reduce farmers' dependence on rainfall for irrigation and help improve agricultural productivity and income, he said.

Abdullah assured that the project would be completed within the stipulated timeframe and said contractors would be held accountable not only for executing the work but also for monitoring the infrastructure for a few years after its commissioning.

He described the initiative as the first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it would help build experience in operating and maintaining irrigation infrastructure, including pumps and the solar-powered system.

“I assure you that the project will be completed within the stipulated time and water will reach your fields. My colleagues and I will visit again, open the gates and personally see water flowing into your fields,” he said.

Abdullah also said he had conveyed to BJP MLA Surjeet Singh Salathia that political differences should not come in the way of fulfilling commitments made to the people.

He also laid the foundation stone for strengthening the Central Artificial Breeding Station at Hakkal in Jammu at a cost of Rs 11.83 crore.