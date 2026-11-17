November 17, 2026, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research ( ) has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) titled,“High-Margin Carbon Franchise Riding a Structural Shift to Hybrids with PFAS Upside”. The report can be accessed here.

Ingevity is a global specialty materials company whose hardwood-based activated carbon captures gasoline vapor emissions in internal combustion and hybrid vehicles, and whose Evotherm warm mix asphalt additives help road builders pave at lower temperatures and extend road life. Ingevity offers investors a regulation-backed carbon franchise earning segment EBITDA margins above 50%, along with growth increasingly anchored in the structural shift toward hybrid vehicles, PFAS removal from municipal drinking water, and warm mix asphalt adoption.

Ingevity is differentiated by a regulation-mandated part that must perform for the life of the vehicle while representing a small share of its cost, decades of automotive qualification, and a quality record with no recalls, according to CEO David Li. Hybrids run their engines less often and need Ingevity's most advanced honeycomb and pellet carbons, lifting product mix. In filtration, a meaningful share of segment volume already sells at near-zero margins, giving Ingevity room to grow in higher-value water markets without building new plants. Its first municipal PFAS contract is an early proof point.

Ingevity is nearing the end of a portfolio transformation that will leave the company focused on Performance Materials and Pavement Technologies, two businesses management characterizes as market leaders. Following a strategic review concluded in December 2025, Ingevity sold its Industrial Specialties and Road Markings product lines in 2026, and the sale of Advanced Polymer Technologies (APT) is in an advanced stage. Management has also resolved the long-running BASF litigation, cut net leverage to 2.5x from 3.0x a year earlier, and raised 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $380-400 million.

Ingevity is a strong cash generator, producing $273.5 million of free cash flow in 2025, and management expects ~$1 billion of deployable cash over 2026 and 2027 to fund organic growth, at least $300 million of share repurchases, and net leverage within its 2.0-2.5x target. Buybacks are running ahead of pace, before any proceeds from the APT sale. Our forecasts include adjusted EBITDA of $405 million (2027E) rising to $424 million (2028E), while energy storage optionality represents upside we do not model.

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