SodaTide has introduced SodaTide capsules, an oral dietary supplement that brings two prebiotic fibers and three probiotic species together in a single vegetarian capsule, taken once each day by adults who attend to digestive wellness as part of everyday life. SodaTide reports that orders are open.

One SodaTide bottle holds 30 vegetarian capsules, and a serving is one capsule, so a bottle covers 30 days. The label's Supplement Facts show chicory root inulin (Cichorium intybus, root) at 211 mg, potato resistant starch (tuber) at 100 mg and a 36 mg probiotic blend of Bifidobacterium infantis, Clostridium butyricum and Akkermansia muciniphila, with no Daily Value established for any of the three lines. According to the bottle, the capsules are made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.









SodaTide Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

SodaTide capsules follow what the supplement trade calls a synbiotic design, in which prebiotic fibers and probiotic microorganisms share one product. The formula has three lines. Two of them, the inulin and the resistant starch, are plant-derived fibers printed with their own amounts. The third is a probiotic blend that names three bacterial species and gives a single combined amount for them. The capsule shell is hypromellose, a plant-based material, which is why the label calls the capsules vegetarian.

In the company's words, SodaTide is a one-capsule-a-day product for adults. The label confines itself to composition, use, storage and caution, and the company makes no promise of results in this release.

SodaTide Ingredients: Two Prebiotic Fibers and a Three-Species Probiotic Blend

The SodaTide ingredients fall into two families: fibers taken from a root and a tuber, long familiar to food manufacturers, and bacteria grown in culture. Each ingredient carries a history and a literature of its own. What that literature means for this capsule turns on details such as the preparation tested, the dose given, how long people took it and who they were. Below, each line of the SodaTide capsules ingredients list is described in the order the panel uses.

Chicory Root Inulin (211 mg)

Chicory, Cichorium intybus, is a hardy, blue-flowered plant of the daisy family that has been grown in Europe for centuries. Its leaves are eaten as salad greens, and its roasted root has long been brewed into a coffee-like drink. The root stores much of its carbohydrate as inulin, a chain of fructose units that food makers extract and add to yogurts, cereals, snack bars and baked goods as a source of dietary fiber. Inulin is among the fibers most often described as prebiotic, and studies in adults have looked at it in many amounts and over different periods, with results that vary accordingly. At 211 mg, it is the largest line on the SodaTide panel, a measure of quantity that implies nothing about the capsule's effects.

Potato Resistant Starch (100 mg)

Resistant starch is a food-science term for starch that behaves more like dietary fiber than ordinary starch does. It occurs naturally in cooked and cooled potatoes, green bananas, beans, lentils and whole grains, and raw potato starch is one of its most concentrated commercial sources. Food technologists sort resistant starch into several types according to its origin and the way it has been processed. Trials of resistant starch have used many different doses and designs, so their outcomes are tied to the type and quantity examined. The label lists potato resistant starch, taken from the tuber, at 100 mg as the second line of its panel; the figure is a quantity, and the label assigns no effect to it.

Bifidobacterium Infantis

Bifidobacterium infantis, known in full as Bifidobacterium longum subspecies infantis, belongs to the bifidobacteria, a group of bacteria used widely in cultured dairy foods and probiotic products. Its name records the early observation of these bacteria in infants, and it has remained one of the more closely studied members of its group. Probiotic research is usually strain-specific, so a result reported for one strain at one dose belongs to that strain and that dose. The panel names the species without a strain designation and lists it first among the three blend species. The share it represents within the 36 mg goes unstated, and naming it is a disclosure of content, not a claim of benefit.

Clostridium butyricum

Clostridium butyricum is a spore-forming bacterium found in soil and in some cultured dairy foods, and it takes its name from butyric acid, a compound it produces. Selected strains of the species have long been part of probiotic preparations in Japan and elsewhere in Asia, and those strains are the ones most published work describes. Results from that work stay with the strains and doses examined and do not extend automatically to others. In the formula, Clostridium butyricum is the second species named in the 36 mg blend, again without a strain designation. The line tells the reader what the capsule holds and stops there.

Akkermansia muciniphila

Akkermansia muciniphila is a bacterial species that microbiologists identified relatively recently, and it is a common member of the human microbiome. It has since become one of the most discussed organisms in microbiome science, although most of the work so far comes from laboratory settings and a small number of early human trials. What those trials report differs according to whether the bacterium was live or pasteurized, how much was given and to whom. The blend places Akkermansia muciniphila third among its species, with no strain designation and no stated share of the blend. Its appearance in the formula is a matter of record and carries no promise.

Capsule Format and Daily Supplement Use

The SodaTide instructions are short. The label reads: "As a dietary supplement, take one (1) capsule daily with an 8 oz. glass of water. Refrigerate for optimal quality." Thirty capsules at one a day make a month's supply, and the label sets no further serving later in the day. The directions do not tie the capsule to a meal or to a particular time of day.

Storage notes ask for the capsules to be kept away from heat, light and humidity to preserve freshness, kept in a cool, dry place and kept out of the reach of children, and for a bottle to be used only while its safety seal is intact; the refrigeration line concerns product quality. Cold storage is common advice for products that contain live cultures, which tend to keep better at low temperatures. Soda Tide capsules are packed in a white bottle under a purple and white label. Packaging and capsule form describe how the formula is delivered and are not an indication of results.

Digestive Wellness as a Category Term

Digestive wellness is a category name, used on store shelves and in catalogs for products that adults choose to take as part of ordinary life. As a term it has no clinical definition, and the company links no measurable outcome to its capsules. Meals, fiber, fluids, movement and rest shape each adult's routine in different ways; a Soda Tide capsule joins those habits and leaves each of them in place. Category names of this kind help shoppers find related products and do not describe how any one product performs.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

Behind the five ingredients in SodaTide capsules lies research of very different depth. Inulin and resistant starch have been examined as food ingredients for many years. The probiotic species are investigated strain by strain, often in small groups of volunteers, and Akkermansia muciniphila remains mostly a laboratory subject. A finding from one of these settings cannot stand in for another; likewise, a dose tested in one study says nothing about a blend that keeps its individual quantities private. Small trials, laboratory models and food-ingredient studies each address their own questions, and no combination of them stands in for testing the finished capsule.

SodaTide research, meaning a clinical trial that tests the finished capsule, is not yet published, and this release comes with no study data. Work on a single fiber or a single species leaves the five-ingredient Soda Tide formula itself untested.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Fibers and probiotic cultures are biologically active, and adults who take prescription medicines or live with a health condition are encouraged to talk it over with their physician or a pharmacist ahead of any new supplement. The SodaTide caution reads: "Do not exceed recommended dose. Pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18 and individuals with a known medical condition should consult a physician before using this or any dietary supplement."

The label names no SodaTide side effects. Taken as directed, one capsule a day, the SodaTide supplement remains secondary to professional medical advice.

SodaTide Label Information

The panel starts with the serving, one capsule, and the count of servings, 30 in all. Three active lines follow with their figures: chicory root inulin, 211 mg; potato resistant starch, 100 mg; and the probiotic blend, 36 mg. None of the three has a Daily Value, and the panel marks each one accordingly.

Since the probiotic blend is declared in milligrams, the panel shows the combined mass of the three species but neither a count of live organisms nor a figure for any single species. Hypromellose (the vegetarian capsule), microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate and silica make up the other ingredients. The front of the SodaTide bottle shows the product name, the capsule count and the words dietary supplement; the panel, directions, caution, storage lines and distributor fill the sides.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Taken together, the lines of the SodaTide label answer the practical questions: the size of a serving and the number of servings per bottle, how much of each fiber is present, which three species make up the blend and what they weigh together, what the capsule is made of, how to take and keep it, who should ask a physician first and where it is made. These details match the wrap label shown on the official order page.

A few habits make sense with any supplement, and SodaTide capsules are no exception. Doctors, pharmacists and dietitians work better with a full list of what an adult takes. A plant or microbial source does not by that fact alone show that an ingredient agrees with every person. One capsule a day is the ceiling the label sets. New supplements are cleared with the prescriber first when a prescription is already in place, and the Soda Tide caution asks pregnant or nursing mothers, as well as anyone under 18, to speak with a physician first. Questions about any line of the label can go to the customer service contacts printed on it.

SodaTide Capsules Availability and Launch Information

Buyers can order SodaTide capsules via the SodaTide official website at mysodatide.com, which carries bottles of 30 vegetarian capsules, SodaTide reports. The label gives SodaTide customer service two contact routes, the email... and the phone line +1 (507) 448-8190, and the SodaTide capsules information page sets out how ordering works.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are SodaTide Capsules?

Vegetarian capsules taken once daily as a dietary supplement; the panel lists chicory root inulin, potato resistant starch and a probiotic blend of three species.

What Ingredients Are Included in SodaTide Capsules?

Chicory root inulin (211 mg), potato resistant starch (100 mg) and a 36 mg probiotic blend of Bifidobacterium infantis, Clostridium butyricum and Akkermansia muciniphila. The capsule is hypromellose, and the remaining ingredients are microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate and silica.

What Are SodaTide Capsules Intended For?

SodaTide offers them to adults looking for one daily step in digestive wellness, without claiming any clinical outcome.

Has The finished SodaTide Formulation Been Clinically Tested?

No. The capsule itself is not covered by any published clinical study, and studies of its separate ingredients cannot answer for the combination.

How Are SodaTide Capsules Taken?

The label calls for one capsule each day with an 8 oz. glass of water and recommends keeping the bottle refrigerated for optimal quality.

Are SodaTide Capsules Currently Available?

Yes. SodaTide sells them through mysodatide.com, and the SodaTide capsules ordering details walk through the steps.

Can SodaTide Capsules Replace Prescribed Medication?

No. Choices about medicines rest with a physician, and SodaTide capsules serve only as a dietary supplement.

About SodaTide

SodaTide, a supplement company whose label gives a Lakeland, Florida, address, makes SodaTide capsules, which combine chicory root inulin and potato resistant starch with three probiotic species in one vegetarian capsule a day, bottled 30 to a container and made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. SodaTide confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. SodaTide does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.



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