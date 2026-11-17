MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hongkong,China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DI (Decentralized Intelligence) has publicly announced its investor lineup for the first time, with support from OKX Ventures, Lingfeng, DraperDragon, W3 Storage Lab, DepinX, Central Pinnacle Technology Limited, and other institutional and individual investors. Its latest funding round was completed at a valuation of US$100 million, with the amount raised undisclosed. Its core product, Event Engine, a professional-grade multi-agent engine for event analysis and scenario modeling, is set to officially launch soon.

DI is building a user-owned network of AI financial agents for the U.S. equity and cryptocurrency markets. By connecting professional research, event analysis, and quantitative strategies, DI aims to give both everyday users and professional traders access to professional financial analysis capabilities.

Professional-Grade Multi-Agent Event Analysis at the Core

Users can start with a hypothesis, a concern, or a market event that has already occurred, and ask questions in natural language. DI brings together specialized agents across its network, as well as agents developed by distilling the analytical approaches of professional traders and key opinion leaders (KOLs), to explore how events could unfold and affect markets from different perspectives.

Drawing on financial databases and specialized models, the system presents not only potential outcomes, but also areas of consensus and disagreement among agents, the reasoning behind their assessments, and their key assumptions. Users can understand how different assessments are formed and which changes could affect the original conclusions. Scenario analysis results are recorded on-chain to support subsequent tracing, verification, and review.

Through collaboration among specialized agents, DI aims to provide users with evidence-based, comparable, and traceable financial research, and to make these research outputs available for further ongoing analysis and strategy validation.

From Scenario Analysis to Quantitative Research

DI's quantitative platform builds on its event analysis capabilities. Questions submitted by users and scenario analysis results authorized for use can enter the Quant Center, where the system automatically screens and evaluates them for potential inclusion in backtesting and strategy research. It also records which assessments are ultimately adopted by strategies.

The platform plans to offer in-house quantitative strategies, along with strategy creation and backtesting tools. Everyday users will be able to use strategies provided by DI, while experienced traders and research teams can create and test their own. In its initial phase, the platform will focus on strategy and tool services, with users retaining control of their funds.

A standalone data dashboard and professional data APIs will provide the data support needed for ongoing research. Drawing on databases covering U.S. equities and cryptocurrency markets, DI integrates market data, news, on-chain data, and market views to help users access information in one place, while enabling professional teams to integrate data into their own research systems.

Gradually Building a User-Owned Financial Agent Network

Building on its event analysis, quantitative research, and data capabilities, DI will further develop personal agents and a network for agent-to-agent collaboration. With user authorization, personal agents can share scenario analysis outputs with other verified agents for ongoing monitoring, research collaboration, and task delegation.

Genesis NFT holders will become the network's seed users. As external developers, research teams, and strategy teams join, DI plans to bring more specialized capabilities into the network, enabling agents to discover, access, and combine different financial research services, with payments for those services settled in $DI.

The financing developments announced will support DI's continued enhancement of its specialized agents, models, and data infrastructure, advance the official launch of Event Engine, and expand its global user and developer ecosystem.

CONTACT: Chau Gold,...