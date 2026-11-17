MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCPK: VPER) released its third quarter 2026 financial statements. Revenues from the quarter were $1.422 million, below the same quarter for the prior year due to a reduction of wholesale voice revenue, while other more strategic revenue sources such as wholesale messaging and smart city services increased. The growth was primarily due to an increase in revenues from the Over-the-Top (“OTT”) business unit, but revenue from smart city services were recognized during the period.

Operating losses increased to $90,181 primarily due to marketing and licensing expenses associated the Eastern Caribbean and the new market in the Middle East, which exceeded the operating loss. Year-to-date net loss rose to $343,474, but over $143,000 were depreciation and amortization expense, and other noncash expenses accounted for over $120,000.

Key milestones during the period included:



launch of the AIRMobile and AIRMobile Business beta program with certain direct clients and three customers that intend to become MVNOs on the VirtuoLink platform;

launch of its new private labelled mobile applications which are now live on the Google and Apple stores;

completion of development of the new version of the company's AIRMeeting services, including full AI features;

establishment of a permanent office in 0Wire's new Middle Eastern market, which will be announced in the coming quarter;

advancement of its telecommunications licensing in the Eastern Caribbean;

ongoing planning and construction for its networks in Pagosa Springs, Colorado;

completion of the majority of the order for its Apollo Smart Lighting system for the first project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and continued rebranding efforts with the launch of the new 0Wire Wholesale brand and the re-launch of its hosting services as 0Wire Hosting.



“We have continued to make progress across all of our business units,” said Erik Levitt, the company's CEO.“We have already announced the launch of our AIRMobile beta program. AIRMobile will be the marquee product in the Air line of services going forward. The reception of our service has been very strong and we anticipate AIRMobile will become a significant revenue source moving forward. We view our service as the replacement for interim technologies such as Voice-over-IP, OTT applications and travel eSIM,” added Mr. Levitt.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our“Everything Wireless Telecom+Energy” strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top (“OTT”) technologies and smart cities into a single platform that can deployed in any market globally. For more information go to .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

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