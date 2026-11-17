Zitaplus Wins Top Risk Management Platform Award At Arabian Best Of Best Awards 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZitaPlus received the Top Risk Management Platform award at the Arabian Best of Best Awards 2026, organized by Golden Tree Awards on November 14, 2026. The award recognizes the company's approach to risk management and its services in the financial industry.
ZitaPlus is a financial services brand offering access to global markets, including forex, precious metals, commodities, and indices. Its services include advanced trading platforms, institutional-grade liquidity, and customized hedging solutions
The company identifies risk management as a key factor that differentiates its services from those of other brokers. Through advanced trading tools and flexible conditions, ZitaPlus
Beyond its trading services, the company also places emphasis on adapting its offerings to the needs of different client groups. This approach includes providing professional and institutional clients with solutions suited to their operational requirements and trading objectives.
Organized by Golden Tree Awards, the Arabian Best of Best Awards recognizes companies for their achievements and contributions across various industries. Looking ahead to 2027, ZitaPlus plans to continue expanding its institutional services, developing new trading solutions, and improving its technology infrastructure. The company remains focused on providing reliable execution, competitive trading conditions, and practical risk management solutions for its growing international client base. For more information, users can visit
About ZitaPlus
ZitaPlus is a financial brokerage brand operated by Z Trading & Technology Inc., registered in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides online trading in forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and CFDs through MetaTrader 5. Its services include trading tools, market analysis, educational resources, and multilingual customer support.
Cansu Markusyan
ZitaPlus is a financial services brand offering access to global markets, including forex, precious metals, commodities, and indices. Its services include advanced trading platforms, institutional-grade liquidity, and customized hedging solutions
The company identifies risk management as a key factor that differentiates its services from those of other brokers. Through advanced trading tools and flexible conditions, ZitaPlus
Beyond its trading services, the company also places emphasis on adapting its offerings to the needs of different client groups. This approach includes providing professional and institutional clients with solutions suited to their operational requirements and trading objectives.
Organized by Golden Tree Awards, the Arabian Best of Best Awards recognizes companies for their achievements and contributions across various industries. Looking ahead to 2027, ZitaPlus plans to continue expanding its institutional services, developing new trading solutions, and improving its technology infrastructure. The company remains focused on providing reliable execution, competitive trading conditions, and practical risk management solutions for its growing international client base. For more information, users can visit
About ZitaPlus
ZitaPlus is a financial brokerage brand operated by Z Trading & Technology Inc., registered in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides online trading in forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and CFDs through MetaTrader 5. Its services include trading tools, market analysis, educational resources, and multilingual customer support.
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Cansu Markusyan
ZitaPlus
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ZitaPlus Wins Top Risk Management Platform Award at Arabian Best of Best Awards 2026
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