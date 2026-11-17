MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI agents get near real-time access to design and IP data to manage workflows and centralize IP libraries

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IC Manage today announced the immediate availability of a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for IC Manage GDP-AI, the industry's leading, highest-performance design and IP management system. The MCP server enables semiconductor and system companies to connect their choice of AI agents directly to GDP-AI, the single source of truth for near real-time design and IP data across design, IP, and silicon lifecycles.

As AI agents take on more engineering tasks alongside designers, companies are building agentic AI workflows for EDA using their preferred orchestration frameworks, with MCP as the dominant protocol. These workflows need three things:



Instant design data access for accurate agentic AI decisions

Automated workspace creation and workflow orchestration for both engineers and AI agents to prevent conflicts and overwrites Efficient IP capture across the enterprise to build centralized, searchable IP libraries



GDP-AI's MCP interface addresses all three needs.

AI-Driven Design and IP Management via MCP

Design data management is even more critical as more AI agents run EDA tool workflows alongside engineers. IC Manage GDP-AI's MCP interface supports:



Immediate access to structured data. Secure, read-only MCP tools give AI agents direct, near real-time access to the structured data in GDP-AI's database, grounding AI-generated insights and decisions in actual design and project data. The tools enforce GDP-AI's role-based permissions, so each agent accesses only the data its user or role is permitted to see. Development teams can build their own AI applications and workflows that access this live data, such as for design and verification, project planning, and license utilization analysis. AI-based workflow automation. Custom AI agents can use GDP-AI's MCP interface to automate design management workflows, such as creating workspaces and populating them with Virtuoso libraries, for both engineers and AI agents. The agents use the MCP tools to generate scripts with the correct GDP commands, which are then run through the GDP client. This minimizes the engineering effort required to manually author workflow scripts.

“With our MCP interface, organizations can build new AI agents or deploy existing ones to directly access the live design and IP data in GDP-AI,” said Dean Drako, CEO of IC Manage.“The agents gain immediate, accurate visibility and insights into their designs and IP at enterprise scale.”

AI-Driven IP Lifecycle Management via MCP

GDP-AI delivers complete IP lifecycle management and serves as the design and IP data backbone for silicon lifecycle management. Companies can build AI agents that use GDP-AI's MCP interface across the entire IP lifecycle, for example:



AI-driven IP packaging and publishing. Agents can package IP and its metadata from developers' workspaces according to each company's IP publishing standards and publish it to the central IP catalog through GDP client scripts.

AI-driven IP discovery. Agents can help IP consumers find the IP best suited to their designs by querying the IP catalog and live GDP-AI data on configurations, versions, properties, and recent changes. AI-automated IP support. Agents can answer IP consumers' questions using IP documentation and catalog data, forwarding only actual IP design bugs to the developer.



For more information on GDP-AI's MCP server, please visit:

About GDP-AI

IC Manage GDP-AI (Global Design Platform) is the industry's highest performance, most reliable & scalable global design data & IP management system - enabling companies to efficiently collaborate across single and multi-site design environments. The system streamlines the process of building complex IP and releasing SoCs to fabrication. Designers can dynamically track, control, and distribute library, IP, and SoC design data, including configurations and properties, enhancing product quality, engineering productivity, and bug dependency tracking.

GDP-AI's embedded generative AI and agents make complex design data easier to access, analyze, and manage, leveraging natural language interaction and automated script generation to reduce manual effort. GDP-AI supports analog and digital workflows and includes integrations with leading custom design tools from Cadence, Siemens, and Synopsys.

About IC Manage

IC Manage is the leading provider of design data management software that enables unrivalled productivity for global design and verification teams. The company's products include global design & IP management with AI-enhanced data access and workflow automation; silicon and IP lifecycle management; high speed I/O scale out enabling hybrid cloud bursting for on-demand resource access; and near real-time design & verification analytics. IC Manage technologies lead the market in performance, scalability, flexibility, security, and reliability. IC Manage customers include Altera, AMD, Microchip, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung, Viasat, and dozens of other top semiconductor and systems companies. IC Manage is headquartered in Campbell, CA, with additional offices throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe. For more information visit us at .

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