Liquid Argon Market

The Business Research Company's Liquid Argon Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The liquid argon market has demonstrated notable growth recently, driven by diverse industrial and technological applications. As demand continues to rise across multiple sectors, this market is set to experience steady expansion over the coming years. Below is a detailed overview of its current status, growth drivers, key regions, and emerging trends.

Overview of Liquid Argon Market Size and Growth Projections

The liquid argon market has shown robust development in recent times. It is expected to increase from $3.89 billion in 2025 to $4.12 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This historic growth is largely fueled by rising demand for inert shielding gases in metal fabrication, expanding steel and metal production, broader use in healthcare, growth in semiconductor manufacturing, and increasing application of cryogenic gases in research institutions. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. Key factors supporting this future expansion include heightened needs for ultra-pure gases in semiconductor processes, greater demand for cryogenic gases in scientific research, increased adoption in aerospace, and growth in healthcare infrastructure and localized cryogenic storage systems. Notable trends include rising use of bulk liquid argon supply systems, greater demand for high-purity grades, and enhanced cryogenic storage and distribution capabilities.

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Defining Liquid Argon and Its Primary Uses

Liquid argon is argon gas that has been cooled to extremely low temperatures of around −186°C (−302.8°F), transforming it into a cryogenic liquid. It is colorless, odorless, non-flammable, and chemically stable due to its inert nature. This form of argon is mainly utilized in environments that require tightly controlled low temperatures and oxygen-free atmospheres. Its applications span various fields where such conditions are essential, reinforcing its importance in industrial and scientific processes.

Growth Spur from the Metal Fabrication Industry

One of the main drivers behind the liquid argon market's expansion is the rapidly growing metal fabrication sector. This industry involves cutting, shaping, welding, and assembling metal materials to create structures, components, and machinery parts. The upward trend in metal fabrication is fueled by increasing demand for fabricated metal products in construction and infrastructure development projects, which require durable and precisely engineered metal elements. Liquid argon plays a crucial role here as a shielding gas in welding and metal processing, helping to improve weld quality, prevent oxidation, and boost fabrication efficiency.

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Rising Demand Linked to Industry Outlook and Market Statistics

For instance, in July 2025, the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA), a US-based industry group, reported that 36% of surveyed metalforming manufacturers expected an increase in incoming orders in the following three months, up from 24% in June 2025. This positive outlook in the metal fabrication field directly supports the growing demand for liquid argon, highlighting its role in sustaining the market's momentum.

Regional Leadership and Growth Opportunities in the Liquid Argon Market

North America stood as the largest market for liquid argon in 2025, maintaining a strong hold on global demand. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers several geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on regional market dynamics and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Liquid Argon Market Expected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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